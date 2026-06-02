How Tom Holland Convinced Sony to Delay ‘Spider-Man’ So He Could Make ‘The Odyssey’

Tom Holland has a massive summer coming up with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” releasing two weeks apart. But, to make both happen, the actor had to convince Sony to move the entire production schedule for Spidey.

In a new profile with GQ out Tuesday morning, Holland revealed that, when director Christopher Nolan came to him for “The Odyssey,” the production dates were the exact same as “Brand New Day.” Obviously, he couldn’t get out of “Spider-Man,” but Holland decided to call up Sony Pictures head Tom Rothman himself to see if the schedule could be shifted.

“I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of ‘This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years,’” Holland said. “Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation.”

Indeed, Nolan ran a tight ship, and “The Odyssey” started on time and finished more than a week early.

“I think coming from the Marvel space — and I think this will upset Marvel a little bit — his level of preparation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Holland added.

And, in the actor’s opinion, backing things up on “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” actually “saved” the film, because it helped get the script in better shape and allowed Sony and Marvel to bring on Destin Daniel Cretton to direct.

“He wouldn’t have been ready to make the movie when we were ready to go,” Holland said. “We wouldn’t have had the 6-month period to develop the script with Destin to get it to a place where it is now. And I truly believe that we’ve made the best version of any ‘Spider-Man’ movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they’re very grateful that it happened.”

He also noted that he was insistent that his fourth Spidey film have a real purpose and be truly good, rather than just a money-grab — and working with Nolan helped him articulate that.

“I was really able to lay down the law and say, ‘We are not going to come to set and figure it out,’” Holland explained. “‘We need to know why we are making this movie beyond the fact that it’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ and they make loads of money and we’re going to just have a big summer.”

“The Odyssey” hits theaters on July 17, followed by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on July 31