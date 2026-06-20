Tom Holland Reveals He Knew About Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Avengers’ Return Early — and Told Zendaya Right Away

Tom Holland admitted Robert Downey Jr. told him about his “Avengers: Doomsday” casting early on, and that he immediately broke the news to Zendaya.

While speaking with Cinemania, Holland shared that he did reveal Downey’s big return to his wife – who co-signed this admission by saying he told her “right away.”

“I think I hung up the phone and was like, ‘Downey’s coming back,” Holland added with a laugh. Zendaya further noted that this was “literally” how it went down, sharing that they were “in the same room” when he got the call.

“Yeah, he just called me,” Holland recalled of hearing from Downey about his slated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “And I caught up with him a couple days ago on the phone. Yeah, we’ll just have casual catch ups every now and then. He checks in. And he just told me – and it’s really exciting.”

As for what this means for Holland’s character Spider-Man/Peter Parker – given Downey previously played his on-screen mentor Tony Stark/ Iron Man and is now set to play a new character, Doctor Doom – Holland stayed notably tight-lipped.

“I don’t know a lot about those movies, I think by design,” Holland stated. “I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and I think the studios are keeping me from the juicy details.”

He continued: “But when I do get to grace that set, I’m so curious — you know, what does that mean for Peter? And how does that work? I’m very excited about… whatever it is they’re doing.”

Watch Holland’s comments above.

Holland will next be seen in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” alongside Zendaya’s MJ, which follows up a trilogy of Jon Watts-directed features with Destin Daniel Cretton now at the helm. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers returned to write the screenplay for the film — though TheWrap recently learned that Justin Kuritzkes boarded “Brand New Day” for rewrites.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” releases in theaters on July 31.