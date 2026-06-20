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Tom Holland Reveals He Knew About Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Avengers’ Return Early — and Told Zendaya Right Away

“I have a reputation for spoiling certain things,” the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” actor says

Tom Holland, Zendaya
(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Tom Holland admitted Robert Downey Jr. told him about his “Avengers: Doomsday” casting early on, and that he immediately broke the news to Zendaya.

While speaking with Cinemania, Holland shared that he did reveal Downey’s big return to his wife – who co-signed this admission by saying he told her “right away.”

“I think I hung up the phone and was like, ‘Downey’s coming back,” Holland added with a laugh. Zendaya further noted that this was “literally” how it went down, sharing that they were “in the same room” when he got the call.

“Yeah, he just called me,” Holland recalled of hearing from Downey about his slated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “And I caught up with him a couple days ago on the phone. Yeah, we’ll just have casual catch ups every now and then. He checks in. And he just told me – and it’s really exciting.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend to photo call of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Four Season Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images)
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As for what this means for Holland’s character Spider-Man/Peter Parker – given Downey previously played his on-screen mentor Tony Stark/ Iron Man and is now set to play a new character, Doctor Doom – Holland stayed notably tight-lipped.

“I don’t know a lot about those movies, I think by design,” Holland stated. “I have a reputation for spoiling certain things, and I think the studios are keeping me from the juicy details.”

He continued: “But when I do get to grace that set, I’m so curious — you know, what does that mean for Peter? And how does that work? I’m very excited about… whatever it is they’re doing.”

Watch Holland’s comments above.

Holland will next be seen in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” alongside Zendaya’s MJ, which follows up a trilogy of Jon Watts-directed features with Destin Daniel Cretton now at the helm. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers returned to write the screenplay for the film — though TheWrap recently learned that Justin Kuritzkes boarded “Brand New Day” for rewrites.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” releases in theaters on July 31.

Tom Holland attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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