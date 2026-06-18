Tom Holland Feels ‘Protected’ From AI Because ‘It Can’t Understand People’s Emotions’ | Video

Tom Holland isn’t worried about AI taking his job.

The actor, currently on a press tour ahead of the release of both “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” appeared on Spain’s “El Hormiguero” talk show alongside his double co-star (and new spouse) Zendaya. There, Holland stated that he thinks artificial intelligence lacks too many key ingredients to worry him as a creative.

“Creativity is safe from AI because creativity has to do with the human experience,” Holland said. “It’s about emotions, it’s about understanding one another.”

Holland’s words come just one day after the NO FAKES Act, a bill meant to counter the fast-growing waves of AI-generated deepfakes emulating celebrities’ appearances on the internet, gained more than 16,000 signatures. They also come as artificial intelligence remains an increasingly hot-button issue in Hollywood, with some creators fully embracing the technology and others (particularly those outside the upper echelons of celebrity) decrying it altogether.

“AI can sift through data, but it can’t understand people’s emotions. It doesn’t understand the difference between being happy and being sad,” Holland said. “The way artists paint, it’s not about what they’re copying, it’s about expressing themselves, so I feel protected.”

“It doesn’t have a soul,” he added. You can watch the full video below.

Tom Holland y @Zendaya comparten cómo ven el futuro del cine con la IA #ZendayaHollandEH pic.twitter.com/CDLiRUI1Df — El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) June 16, 2026

Holland has been making the rounds recently ahead of his blockbuster summer, with two of the year’s most anticipated films soon releasing only weeks apart in July. He was joined on “El Hormiguero” by Zendaya, who will appear alongside Holland in both “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man,” and also has “The Drama,” “Euphoria” and “Dune: Part Three” as part of her 2026 slate.

The pair had their own AI snafu recently as fake images from their wedding flooded the internet. In confirming his marriage to Zendaya with Esquire earlier this week, Holland noted that he too wasn’t all that worried about these photos. When asked if he was worried about family members being confused by these photos, Holland simply responded, “No, because they were all there.”