Musicals, Period Pieces and Body Horror Join Discovery Section at Toronto Film Festival

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The twisted musical “Stuffed,” the Iranian political satire “Head to Head” and the Sundance hit “Bedford Park” have joined the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival lineup as part of the Discovery program, TIFF organizers announced on Wednesday.

The section will open with “Stuffed,” a body-horror musical directed by Theo Rhys and starring Jodie Comer as a taxidermist and Harry Melling as a man who volunteers to be her subject. Other Discovery films include David Turpin’s “Ancestors,” which explores the AIDS crisis in 1980s London; Iranian filmmaker Ghasideh Golmakani’s satiric “Head to Head”; Stephanie Ahn’s “Bedford Park,” which premiered at Sundance and will be released in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Classics; Phuong Mai Nguyen’s “In Waves,” which premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week sidebar and “Voices,” a 1960s period musical set in Detroit and directed by former college football player Deantè Gray, who was signed by the Houston Texans of the NFL but injured before what would have been his first season.

The Discovery section, which was established in the 1980s to spotlight early works from up-and-coming filmmakers, will consist of 24 films, 17 of them world premieres and seven international premieres.

Recent Discovery bookings include John Early’s “Maddie’s Secret,” Durga Chew-Bose’s “Bonjour Tristesse,” Patricia Arquette’s “Gonzo Girl,” Molly Manning Walker’s “How to Have Sex” and Benjamin Millepied’s “Carmen,” while in the past its selections included the debut films of Alfonso Cuarón and Christopher Nolan, “Love in the Time of Hysteria” and “Following,” respectively.

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival will take place from Sept. 10-20. Additional programming will be announced in late July and early August.

Here is the lineup of the Discovery section:

“A Common Story” | Anna Foglietta | Italy

International Premiere

“Ancestors” | David Turpin | Ireland, United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Arne Goes to Space” | Lars Vega | Sweden

World Premiere

“Bedford Park” | Stephanie Ahn | USA

International Premiere

“Drifter” | Sung Kang | USA

World Premiere

“Head to Head” | Ghasideh Golmakani | Iran, Germany

World Premiere

“I Am Mario” | Sharon Kleinberg | Mexico

International Premiere

“In Waves” | Phuong Mai Nguyen | France, Belgium

International Premiere

“Krux” | Tony Vahl | Germany, Poland

World Premiere

“Magazine” | Alexandra Pechman | USA

World Premiere

“Memories of a Forest” | Katharina Rabl | Germany, Austria

International Premiere

“Nosotros” | Joaquín Ruano | Guatemala, Mexico

World Premiere

“Purgatory” | Lindsay Lanzillotta | Canada, USA

World Premiere

“Salvation” | Tom Nicoll | United Kingdom

World Premiere

“Seventeen” | Justin Ducharme | Canada

World Premiere

“Sisters” | Ione Hernández | Spain

World Premiere

“Strong Son” | Ian Bawa | Canada

World Premiere

“Stuffed” | Theo Rhys | United Kingdom

World Premiere (Discovery opening film)

“The Daughters of Abraham” | Hanaël El Yousfi | France

International Premiere

“The Fortunate Isles” | Helena Girón, Samuel Delgado | Spain, Greece

World Premiere

“Voices” | Deantè Gray | USA

International Premiere

“We Are Born Good” | Leung Chuen Yeung | Hong Kong

World Premiere

“What Lies Between Us” | Amalie Næsby Fick | Denmark

World Premiere

“Zjili: A Story of Sisterhood and The Burdens of Excess” | Christine Boateng, Hajara Musah Chambas | Ghana

World Premiere