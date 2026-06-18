New Universal CityWalk Security Has ‘The Odyssey’ Fans Concerned: ‘Everyone Is Late’

Universal CityWalk is beefing up security, and film fans are concerned it will impact one of Los Angeles’ hottest theaters.

“It’s awful,” wrote X user Griffin Davis on Thursday. “Everyone is late to their screening now and you have to walk 3x longer thru parking lots w/ unclear signs.”

New security measures went up at the theme park and outdoor shopping pavilion on Wednesday, and are meant to increase safety at the Universal hub. Guests will now have to enter both CityWalk and the theme park itself through one of three security checkpoints, following similar measures seen Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

“As the Universal Studios Hollywood destination continues to evolve, we are aligning our security protocols with other Universal destinations across the country by adding metal detection hubs adjacent to the parking structures,” a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told KTLA.

The three spacious hubs are staffed in accordance with the high attendance Universal expects from its theme park/shopping center. Similar security measures are in place for Universal’s larger Orlando park.

The big difference between CityWalk and Downtown Disney, however, is that the Universal property is also home to one of the biggest cinephile hotspots in Los Angeles. The Universal Cinema AMC is home to one of the only true Imax theaters in Los Angeles and one of only five theaters in Southern California capable of projecting films in Imax 70mm.

That makes it a desirable spot for screenings of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” the first film to ever be shot entirely on Imax 70mm. Despite going on sale a year before the movie’s July 2026 release, an early wave of tickets for “The Odyssey” at the location sold out in minutes. Tickets that went on sale in early June, closer to the film’s release, caused Taylor Swift-like waits on AMC. Many of the social media reactions were preemptively worried about wait times ahead of “The Odyssey,” though Davis seemed to be the only patron who had experienced the wait themselves.

“I know other theme parks have this but do other theme parks have one of two of the only true IMAX theaters in their city? Because that’s what AMC Citywalk has and from what I’ve heard this is already adding time to people’s trip to the theater and friends have told me they rather just got to the Chinese Theater then deal with this,” another X user, named Will Landman, bemoaned.

Film critic/journalist Courtney Howard pointed out that CityWalk is also home to a lot of press, industry and media screenings in Los Angeles, meaning security could add extra complications to those trying to fit a viewing into their work day. At present, there is no distinction between those attempting to go to AMC and those going to the theme park or CityWalk in general.

“Ain’t nobody got extra time to devote to unnecessary shenanigans,” she said. “This is absolutely ridiculous for those of us who need to make scheduled film screenings.”

Other theatergoers have pointed to the security steps as a positive addition to the park, saying it helps assuage the anxiety of a violent incident breaking out at a theater.

“Wait. People in the comments are upset about having to go through security? In 2026?” said X user Park Journey. “This makes me want to see more movies there. Not less.”

You can see more reactions below.

The fact that Citywalk was built in 1993, when crime was objectively higher than it is today, and didn’t feel the need for this type of security is really interesting tbh https://t.co/yE5GF1Cvg2 — Arthouse Shawn Levy (@firagawalkwthme) June 18, 2026

LA is really batting 1.000. https://t.co/96TBnz8H2d — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 18, 2026

Ain’t nobody got extra time to devote to unnecessary shenanigans. This is absolutely ridiculous for those of us who need to make scheduled film screenings. https://t.co/2lV6bbiWOn — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 18, 2026

Don’t worry, when I get to security I’m just gonna tell them “I’m Dan, Twitter’s most annoying Christopher Nolan fan. Please let me through.” I got this covered fam. https://t.co/0fkNSgLEJU — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) June 18, 2026

It’s awful. Everyone is late to their screening now and you have to walk 3x longer thru parking lots w/ unclear signs. https://t.co/75JHe0VRIx pic.twitter.com/VbpNHCRxa2 — Griffin Davis (@griffinpdavis) June 18, 2026

I'll stick with the AMC with a real protector, thank you. https://t.co/nqzJvuKv10 pic.twitter.com/tk0jI53IES — Dok (@Dok845) June 18, 2026

Wait. People in the comments are upset about having to go through security? In 2026?



This makes me want to see more movies there. Not less. https://t.co/oaItP5E4Qs — Park Journey (@Park_Journey) June 18, 2026

The amount of people whining about this change or saying they won’t go see movies there is wild. UNI expanded the security bubble, just like at Universal Orlando and Downtown Disney. It means a safer Citywalk and with AMC having 30 min trailer reels now, you won’t miss your movie https://t.co/EDGJrvvhtP — Ryan (@RyanLMorris) June 18, 2026