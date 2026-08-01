Vin Diesel Hails ‘Fast 11’ as ‘Best Script I Have Read in Decades’

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Vin Diesel is keeping the hype train rolling for “Fast Forever,” the 11th mainline entry in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise. The star shared an update on what he has previously described as a “grand finale” for the series.

“I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades,” Diesel wrote in a post on Instagram. “I am still crying…”

The comments came alongside a promotional trailer for the coming August re-release of the original 2001 “The Fast and the Furious,” which starred Diesel and the late Paul Walker. Pegged to its 25th anniversary, the film is slated to return to theaters Aug. 21.

Diesel also teased that the “Fast Forever” script (by the screenwriter whose name is actually spelled Michael Lesslie) may have some significant ties back to the franchise’s first steps.

“When March 17th 2028 comes… you will thank God you got to see the First one in the theaters this summer,” Diesel wrote.

In recent years, Diesel’s social media presence has become the primary source for “The Fast and the Furious” franchise developments, with the star regularly sharing updates on coming projects. In July, Diesel even shared a video of himself and film crew members milling around a Dodge Charger, a ride of choice for his character Dominic Toretto. In the post, the star claimed that he was “on set” for “Fast Forever”; however, TheWrap later learned that the film has still yet to begin production.

Diesel has also claimed that there is a role “written for” soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in “Fast Forever,” and that Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner would be featured in the storyline. Walker died in a car crash in 2013, prompting producers to dramatically rework the then-in-production “Furious 7” to give the star a send-off. The character hasn’t been featured on-screen since outside of archival footage.

The most recent “Fast and Furious” entry, “Fast X,” was released by Universal in 2023 after facing production challenges that led to director Louis Letterier stepping in to replace series regular Justin Lin. That film was the lowest-grossing mainline entry since 2011’s “Fast Five,” though it still earned a sizable $704 million worldwide. It also ended on a cliffhanger, with Diesel’s character standing downstream from a dam rigged to explode and previous franchise players Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson teased for returns.

Since “Fast X,” a follow-up has been delayed and reworked multiple times. Lesslie came on board as screenwriter in March 2026 — the fourth writer reported to be attached to the project. Universal has dated “Fast Forever” for a March 17, 027 theatrical release.