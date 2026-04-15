Warner Bros. Lands New Sean Baker Movie for Specialty Label Clockwork

Warner Bros. Pictures today unveiled Warner Bros. Clockwork, its new specialty film label, along with the division’s first film acquisition, “TI AMO!,” from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sean Baker.

Warner Bros. Clockwork has acquired global distribution rights for the film, excluding France, and will be releasing it in theaters globally in 2027.

“TI AMO!” marks Sean Baker’s highly anticipated follow-up to the Palme d’Or winner “Anora” in which he made Oscar history winning four Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Writer, Best Editing, and Best Picture.

Baker will write, direct, edit, cast, and produce while reteaming with “Anora” producers Alex Coco and Samantha Quan. The team’s production companies, Cre Film and Rapt Film are producing and the film is financed by FilmNation Entertainment.

Led by former Neon film executive Christian Parkes, Warner Bros. Clockwork is a home for singular filmmakers that powerfully connect with audiences theatrically across the world. The label builds on Warner Bros.’ longstanding legacy of producing socially relevant, provocative, and culturally resonant cinema for audiences globally.

“Sean Baker is an artist who embodies everything we believe in at Clockwork, and TI AMO! will be another gift to Cinema. Plus, his poster game is on point,” Parkes said in a statement.

Reporting to Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co‑Chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Parkes oversees day‑to‑day operations of the label.

Warner Bros. Clockwork’s remit includes independently produced and acquired projects, the in-house feature development, and the restoration of classic Warner Bros. films – all for worldwide theatrical release.

The deal was negotiated by Warner Bros. Clockwork’s Head of Production & Acquisition Jason Wald, Warner Bros. EVP of Business Affairs Erik Elner, with attorney Jamie Feldman on behalf of the filmmakers and Laine Kline on behalf of FilmNation Entertainment.