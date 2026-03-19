First Look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’

Apple Original Films has announced that “What Happens at Night,” Martin Scorsese’s new feature starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has started principal photography.

Get your first look at the film above (and yes, that is why DiCaprio was sporting a mustache at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony). Filming is underway in the Czech Republic, with support from the Czech Film Commission. Patricia Clarkson, Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris and Welker White also star.

The new film hails from Apple Studios, in partnership with StudioCanal, and is described as a dream-like story that “follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby.” The feature is adapted from the 2020 novel of the same name by American author Peter Cameron.

Scorsese will direct and produce for Sikelia Productions. Executive producers are Lisa Frechette and Marianne Bower for Sikelia, Jennifer Davisson for Appian Way, Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver and Anna Marsh, Shana Eddy Grouf and Aaron Ensweiler for StudioCanal, while DiCaprio, Lawrence and Daniel Lupi also serve as producers.

“What Happens at Night” marks the latest collaboration for Scorsese, DiCaprio and Apple Original Films following “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was adapted from the David Grann book of the same name and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards. Lawrence has previously collaborated with Apple Original Films on projects including “Causeway” and “Bread & Roses,” along with the upcoming thriller “The Wives” in which she is set to star and produce.

DiCaprio was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his work in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” while Lawrence recently appeared in Lynne Ramsay’s “Die My Love.”