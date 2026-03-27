Where to Watch Zazie Beetz’s New Horror-Thriller, ‘They Will Kill You’

Zazie Beetz stars as an ex-convict forced to fight for her life from the murderous members of a Satanic cult in “They Will Kill You.”

A blackly comic cross between a horror movie and an action thriller, the new film from director Kirill Sokolov arrives hot on the heels of “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.” Like that sequel, “They Will Kill You” promises to deliver plenty of over-the-top action sequences and gnarly kills, but only time will tell whether it is able to match the success of “Ready or Not” or any of its other spiritual sister films.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “They Will Kill You.”

When does “They Will Kill You” come out?

“They Will Kill You” is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 27.

Is “They Will Kill You” streaming?

“They Will Kill You” is not streaming yet. The film is released exclusively in movie theaters on March 27 and it will likely be several weeks at least before it becomes available to rent or buy at home. Given that it is a Warner Bros. release, though, “They Will Kill You” will eventually arrive on HBO Max. However, for the time being, the film’s streaming premiere date remains unclear.

You can purchase tickets to local theatrical screenings of “They Will Kill You” at the links below.

Who is in the “They Will Kill You” cast?

“Atlanta” and “Deadpool 2” star Zazie Beetz leads the cast of “They Will Kill You.” Oscar winner Patricia Arquette (“True Romance,” “Severance”) stars in the film, meanwhile, as its primary antagonist. The thriller’s ensemble also includes Heather Graham (“Boogie Nights,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”), Tom Felton (“Harry Potter”), Paterson Joseph (“Wonka,” “The Leftovers”) and Myha’la (“Industry,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies”), the latter of whom plays the estranged sister of Beetz’s difficult-to-kill protagonist.

What is “They Will Kill You” about?

“They Will Kill You” follows Asia Reaves (Beetz), a young ex-convict who, in her search for steady work, answers an ad to be a housekeeper at a mysterious New York City apartment building. What she realizes only too late is that the high-rise is run by a Satanic cult, which has turned the building into a death-trap, and its members are hell-bent on making her their next human sacrifice.

If she wants to make it out of the high-rise alive, she will have to fight for her life against the building’s ruthless cultists.

Watch the trailer: