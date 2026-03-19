Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich Are Bickering CIA Agents in ‘Wild Horse Nine’ Trailer

Oscar-winning writer/director Martin McDonagh is back, and this time he’s trading the dreary shores of Ireland for sunny Belize in the first trailer for “Wild Horse Nine,” a spy romp anchored by Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich.

Set shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, the film stars Rockwell and Malkovich as a pair of bickering CIA agents who are dispatched to Easter Island for a special mission. As happens in most McDonagh films, all does not go according to plan.

Steve Buscemi plays their bureau chief, while Parker Posey plays the wife (or ex-wife?) of Rockwell’s character.

The film is a change of location if not pace from “Inisherin,” the bitingly funny and achingly sad 2022 film that scored nine Oscar nominations. But it does feel more in line with McDonagh’s breakout film “In Bruges,” in that it follows two men on a mission whose lives are intertwined. Whether “Wild Horse Nine” ends as tragically as that film remains to be seen, but the release of any new Martin McDonagh film is reason to celebrate, especially one starring Rockwell and Malkovich.

Rockwell, of course, won the Best Supporting Actor performance for his turn in McDonagh’s 2017 drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which also earned McDonagh nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. He and McDonagh first worked together on 2012’s “Seven Psychpaths.”

Searchlight Pictures will release “Wild Horse Nine” on Nov. 6, 2026, so if the past is any indication, expect McDonagh and crew in the awards race next year.