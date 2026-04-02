Robert Pattinson Baffles Zendaya and Jimmy Fallon With Claim That He Smells Like Crayons: ‘Bring It In’ | Video

“The Drama” star Robert Pattinson baffled co-star Zendaya and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night when he insisted that he smells like crayons, prompting the comedian to smell the actor for proof.

Despite having worked with him three times now, Zendaya confessed that there are still some times when she cannot tell if Pattinson is joking or being serious.

“There was a comment you made the other day, that apparently is a thing, that you smell like crayons to yourself?” Zendaya said, giving an example. Pattinson then affirmed, “I do smell like crayons!” His comment confused both Zendaya and Fallon, the latter of whom stood up and told Pattinson to “bring it in” so he could smell him.

“I smell like crayons, right?” Pattinson asked as he pulled away, to which a visibly confused Fallon said, “No… No. You smell very nice. I like the smell of crayons as well, but… why would you think you smell like crayons?”

“I smell like crayons to myself,” Pattinson insisted, much to the continued confusion of his “Tonight Show” cohorts. You can watch the full moment yourself in the video below.

“The Drama” is one of three movies co-starring Pattinson and Zendaya set to be released this year. After their A24 film hits theaters this week, the two will be seen together again in July in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and again in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part 3,” which is slated to premiere in December. With that in mind, Fallon asked them how they could go from never having worked together to co-starring in three films in such a short time.

“We wished on a star,” Pattinson initially joked, prompting Zendaya to explain, “Well, ‘The Drama’ [was] first, obviously, and I think we were both kind of sworn to secrecy with ‘The Odyssey,’ so we didn’t really tell each other.”

“She just kind of turned up on set, and I was like, ‘Hey!’” Pattinson said. The pair subsequently reunited on the set of “Dune: Part Three,” with Zendaya saying, “I actually did get a call about [Pattinson] for ‘Dune.’ He already had the job, but they just wanted to make sure he wasn’t, like, a diva or anything.”

Pattinson later noted that he has also made three movies with Zendaya’s partner, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland. “He loves us,” Zendaya joked, to which Pattinson jested, “I just want to be involved!” When Fallon asked the pair if they remember the first time they met, Pattinson revealed that said subject remains a point of contention between them.

“You [Zendaya] think something happened that didn’t happen,” Pattinson said, telling Fallon, “[She was] like, ‘We had a phone call when you were on ‘Batman.’ I’m like, ‘No. That’s just not true.’” Zendaya, for her part, did not back down.

“It literally is!” the “Euphoria” actress argued, telling Fallon that a mutual friend FaceTimed her from the set of 2022’s “The Batman” while Pattinson was in character. “Did I have the cowl [on]?” Pattinson inquired. “You were in character. You had the smokey eye. You had the whole thing,” Zendaya said, to which Pattinson relented, “Okay, okay, okay.”

“I literally don’t even think you knew me,” she further noted. “He was in the zone, so fair enough.”