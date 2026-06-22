Clive Davis, Legendary Record Exec and Music Producer, Dies at 94

Clive Davis, the Grammy-winning record executive and music producer who helped launch dozens of household names, has died. He was 94.

Davis’ family confirmed his death to the New York Times on Monday morning, saying he died at home following a hospitalization for respiratory problems.

The legendary exec was responsible for signing fellow legends like Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys, Pink Floyd, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Aerosmith and Billy Joel, and is further credited for helping launch Whitney Houston into superstardom. He won five Grammy Awards himself and was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer.

Most recently chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment, Davis served as president of Columbia Records from 1967-1973. After that, he worked as founder and president of Arista Records from 1974-2000 and then founded J Records. Between 2002 and ’08, he was chair/CEO of the RCA Music Group, chair/CEO of J Records and chair/ CEO of BMG North America.

Born April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, Davis is survived by his parter Greg Schriefer, as well as four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.