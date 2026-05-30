Music Mogul Clive Davis Hospitalized in New York City, Battling Upper Respiratory Infection

Clive Davis, the Grammy-winning record producer and music mogul known for working with Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Janis Joplin and more, was hospitalized in New York City on Friday.

The famed A&R executive’s spokesperson confirmed the health incident to TMZ and Rolling Stone Friday night, sharing that Davis had been hospitalized amid a battle with an upper respiratory infection. Per the rep, the 94-year-old Davis was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

In fact, Davis’ spokesperson told the media that the music mogul was expected to be released within the next 24 to 48 hours.

This is not the first health setback Davis has faced in recent years. Back in 2021, Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala, which has taken place the day before the awards show since 1975, was postponed as he battled Bell’s Palsy.

It’s safe to say that Davis is one of the most influential music moguls in the industry. Not only has he won five Grammy awards, but he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer in 2000.

Throughout his 60-plus years in the business, Davis has held many titles. He was president of Columbia Records between 1967 and 1973. Davis then founded and ran Arista Records from 1974 through 2000. He also founded J Records, serving as the company’s chair and CEO. Between 2002 and 2008, Davis also served as the chair and CEO of the RCA Music Group, before stepping into the role of the chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment (a title he still holds to this day).

Davis is responsible for signing a number of A-list performers, including Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Bay City Rollers, Sly and the Family Stone and Ace of Base, among others.