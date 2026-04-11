Coachella 2026: Katseye Brings Out ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers for Surprise ‘Golden’ Performance | Video

Katseye brought out a surprise guest for their Coachella set Friday evening, as the singers behind “KPop Demon Hunters’” Huntr/x joined them on stage for a performance of “Golden.”

That’s right, Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami who provided the singing voices for the fictional girl band in the Oscar-winning animated movie, took to the Sahara stage with Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung to perform their chart-topping hit. (Manon Bannerman did not perform with Katseye, however, as she’s been on hiatus from the group since February.)

There were rumors circulating earlier on Friday that the ladies of Huntr/x were set to perform with Katseye, as footage of the two groups doing a soundcheck together made the rounds on TikTok.

The decision for Huntr/x to perform with Katseye made a lot of sense, given both groups are heavily influenced by K-Pop culture and had their breakout moments thanks to projects on Netflix.

Specifically, “KPop Demon Hunters” broke all sorts of records for the streamer following its release in June 2025, going on to win the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards.

As for Katseye, their journey as K-Pop trainees was heavily documented for the 2024 docuseries, titled “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.” After releasing hit singles like “Debut,” “Gnarly,” “Gabriela” and “Touch,” Katseye was nominated for the Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammys at the 2026 awards show.

Katseye is set to perform next Friday at Coachella, as well, where Sabrina Carpenter is expected to headline the night.

Watch their Coachella night one set above.