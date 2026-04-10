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How to Watch Coachella 2026 at Home: Schedule, Start Times and More

Why go to the desert when you can go to your couch to see Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G?

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 (Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Organizers for Coachella 2026 confirm the event has sold out tickets.

‘Tis the season for Coachella, with the annual music festival kicking off this weekend. Don’t worry if you can’t make it in person though; you can still watch the concerts from the comfort of your own home.

Those who want to see Coachella 2026 without actually maneuvering through the real festival — or maybe just couldn’t get passes this year — can stream it live throughout the next two weekends, with each stage having its own feed. So, as long as you know when and where your favorites are performing, you’ll be able to see them live.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2026:

When is Coachella this year?

Coachella takes places over two weekends, back to back. The first set of shows are April 10-12. The second weekend is April 17-19.

Where is Coachella held?

The concerts are once again happening at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California.

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Where is Coachella streaming?

Coachella will be livestreaming on YouTube throughout both weekends of the festival. You can watch along at the links, below:

  • Coachella Main Stage can be streamed here
  • The Outdoor Theatre can be streamed here
  • Sahara can be streamed here
  • Mojave can be streamed here
  • Gobi can be streamed here
  • Sonora can be streamed here
  • Quasar can be streamed here

There’s also a Coachella livestream app that is available for download in the App Store and on Google Play.

When does Coachella start?

The gates open at roughly 1 p.m. PT on April 10, though parking opens at 11 a.m. PT. You can see the full schedule of performances here. The livestreams are then set to begin at 4 p.m. PT.

Who is performing at Coachella?

This year, Coachella will feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, KATSEYE, Teddy Swims and many more. You can see the full lineup here.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 (Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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