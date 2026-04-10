How to Watch Coachella 2026 at Home: Schedule, Start Times and More

‘Tis the season for Coachella, with the annual music festival kicking off this weekend. Don’t worry if you can’t make it in person though; you can still watch the concerts from the comfort of your own home.

Those who want to see Coachella 2026 without actually maneuvering through the real festival — or maybe just couldn’t get passes this year — can stream it live throughout the next two weekends, with each stage having its own feed. So, as long as you know when and where your favorites are performing, you’ll be able to see them live.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2026:

When is Coachella this year?

Coachella takes places over two weekends, back to back. The first set of shows are April 10-12. The second weekend is April 17-19.

Where is Coachella held?

The concerts are once again happening at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California.

Where is Coachella streaming?

Coachella will be livestreaming on YouTube throughout both weekends of the festival. You can watch along at the links, below:

Coachella Main Stage can be streamed here

can be streamed here The Outdoor Theatre can be streamed here

can be streamed here Sahara can be streamed here

can be streamed here Mojave can be streamed here

can be streamed here Gobi can be streamed here

can be streamed here Sonora can be streamed here

can be streamed here Quasar can be streamed here

There’s also a Coachella livestream app that is available for download in the App Store and on Google Play.

When does Coachella start?

The gates open at roughly 1 p.m. PT on April 10, though parking opens at 11 a.m. PT. You can see the full schedule of performances here. The livestreams are then set to begin at 4 p.m. PT.

Who is performing at Coachella?

This year, Coachella will feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, KATSEYE, Teddy Swims and many more. You can see the full lineup here.