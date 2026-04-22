Dave Mason, Traffic Co-Founder, Dies at 79

Dave Mason, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for co-founding the band Traffic, died on Sunday. He was 79 years old.

Mason’s family confirmed his passing in a statement shared with Rolling Stone Tuesday, in which they wrote, “Dave Mason lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and people he loved.”

No cause of death was immediately shared for the singer-songwriter. Though, the update comes seven months after Mason announced his retirement from touring, citing “ongoing health challenges as the reason behind this difficult decision.”

“Dave Mason’s legacy is a testament to the enduring power of rock n’ roll and to a man who has followed his passion with authenticity and joy for more than six decades,” his team noted at the time. “His music will continue to inspire and resonate for generations to come.”

After co-founding Traffic in 1967 with Jim Capaldi, Chris Wood and Steve Winwood, Mason went on to pen one of the rock band’s best known songs, “Feelin’ Alright,” as it was famously covered by Joe Cocker in 1969. Though, Mason’s presence in Traffic was on and off, as he left and rejoined the rock group a number of times.

He eventually found chart success with his 1977 solo song, “We Just Disagree,” which he co-penned with Jim Krueger. Mason also produced a number of classic, including “Only You Know and I Know,” “Shouldn’t Have Took More Than You Gave,” “Let It Flow” and “Every Woman.”

Mason would go on to collaborate with a number of fellow music legends throughout his career, including George Harrison, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, David Crosby, Graham Nash and Fleetwood Mac, among others.

Born David Thomas Mason in Worcester, England on May 10, 1946, he originally dreamed of being a member of the Royal Air Force. Yet, by 16, he began to learn to play the guitar. Within a year, Mason was working as a musician, having joined the band The Jaguars. He then formed the group The Hellions, which is where he began his friendship with future Traffic bandmate Capaldi.