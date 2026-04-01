Lindsey Buckingham, the former lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, was attacked by a woman as he was going in for an appointment in Santa Monica, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when NBC Los Angeles reports that the woman — who authorities described as a stalking suspect — threw an unknown substance at the musician while he was walking into a building where his appointment was scheduled.

For now, no arrest was made, though authorities expect one after their investigation concludes. The outlet reports that Buckingham knows the woman from previous incidents, who authorities say found out when and where Buckingham would be arriving that day.

Buckingham, 76, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, writing several hits including “Go Your Own Way,” “Tusk” and more. During his time with the group he earned two Grammys, and later pivoted to a solo career in 1981.

Buckingham hasn’t shied away from publicly discussing his exit from the band. In September 2021, he blamed ex-bandmate Stevie Nicks and ex-manager Irving Azoff for his firing.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Buckingham asserted that Nicks refused to delay the band’s tour so that he could promote his solo music, eventually giving Buckingham an ultimatum — she would leave or he would.

“It would be like a scenario where Mick Jagger says, ‘Either Keith [Richards] goes or I go,’” Buckingham told the Times. “No, neither one of you can go. But I guess the singer has to stay. The figurehead has to stay.”

Buckingham added that the move was made as part of Nicks’ efforts to “[remake] the band more in the Stevie Nicks vein.” Buckingham noted that he believes she was jealous that Buckingham still had the energy to “jump around in an age-inappropriate way” on stage.