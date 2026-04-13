Katy Perry denied Ruby Rose’s sexual assault claims on Monday, calling them “dangerous, reckless lies.”

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” a representative for Perry said in a statement to TheWrap. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Her response came after the actress accused the singer on Sunday of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub 20 years ago, via Threads.

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly,” she wrote. “I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by.. everyone.”

After a social media user asked if the “I Kissed a Girl” singer “kissed and girl” and didn’t like it, Rose replied, “She didn’t kiss me.”

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to aoivd [sic] her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” she further stated.

Rose continued: “Not interested in filing a [police] report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men. But she is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing. The psychological manipulation was strong with that one.”

Later on, the actress added, “Just left the police station,” though she didn’t share any further specifics.









