Katy Perry Brings ‘The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris’ Concert Doc to Theaters This September

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You better celebrate, because Katy Perry is bringing her “The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris” concert documentary to theaters worldwide this September.

After premiering at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival last month, Trafalgar Releasing is set to bring the film to cinemas and Imax across 70 countries for a limited time, starting Sept. 2.

The doc was filmed across two sold-out nights in Paris in November 2025, with director Paul Dugdale managing a 60-camera setup. Complete with new behind-the-scenes footage, “The film moves far beyond the traditional concert film, soaring above, around and through the show to place audiences at the heart of the performance. Every breathtaking aerial moment, explosive visual and roar of the crowd is experienced from perspectives impossible to witness from the arena alone.”

“Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour was larger than life and this film captures every ounce of the concert — reimagined to feel as if you’re at a tour stop,” Trafalgar Releasing EVP of Content Acquisitions and Programming Kymberli Frueh said in a Thursday statement. “This cinema release gives new and returning KatyCats — a chance to experience the moment, the way it was meant to be seen — with other fans, on the biggest screen possible.”

The movie was produced by 10 Lives Studios’ Daniel E. Catullo III, along with Simon Fisher, Steve Moss and Rob Lane. Executive producers included Katy Perry, Bradford Cobb, Paul Dugdale, Baz Halpin, Steve Jensen, David Kernan, Randy Lennox, Ari Nisman, Sean Silvernagel, Steve Berman, Michelle Carnero, Ashley Evans, Antony Ginandjar, Ngoc Hoang-DelVecchio, Molly Conners, Russell Geyser, Clay Pecorin, Zak Tanjeloff and Kevin Weisberg, with Eric Greenfield, Josh Joseph, Sophie Joseph, Sydni Joseph, Tara Joseph, Julia Gudish Krieger, Michael Lee, Brian LeVay, Kevin Smart, Ken Weissman, Kyle Widrick and Gill Holland as co-EPs and Andrew Ward as supervising producer.

“We’re thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to KatyCats around the world,” producer Daniel E. Catullo III added. “More than a million fans experienced this tour live, and now millions more will have the opportunity to see it like never before on the big screen. The world premiere at the Tribeca Festival was electrifying, with Katy, her dancers, musicians and fans singing and dancing together throughout the screening. The response to the film has been extraordinary, and we’re excited to share this unforgettable concert experience with audiences everywhere. It’s Katy’s love letter to her fans.”

It’s Katy Perry’s world, and we’re lucky to be livin’ in it.