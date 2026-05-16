Kiefer Sutherland Cancels US Music Tour After ‘Very Low Ticket Sales’

Kiefer Sutherland, the famous actor who also works as a touring musician, announced Friday that he will be canceling all performances in the United States due to low ticket sales.

“With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the U.S. leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales,” Sutherland said on Instagram Friday. “I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses.”

Sutherland has already made multiple stops on the “Love Will Bring You Home” 2026 tour, including in Oslo, Stockholm and Vienna. The performer’s website notes that this was meant to be his first tour in the United States in seven years.

“I look forward to touring the United States again at a more suitable time,” Sutherland continued. “I hope you understand.”

You can view the full update below.

Sutherland released his first album, “Down in a Hole,” all the way back in 2016 before touring with The Kiefer Sutherland Band that year. His second album, “Reckless and Me,” released in 2019, and his third, “Bloor Street,” released in 2022. Sutherland’s new album, “Grey,” is scheduled for May 29.

Earlier this year, Sutherland found himself at the center of some legal troubles when he was arrested in January following an altercation with a ride-share driver in Hollywood, Calif. The “24” star was booked at the time on suspicion of making felony criminal threats and released after posting $50,000 bail.

Sutherland has been arrested multiple times over his career, leading to a brief jail sentence in 2007 after a probation violation. At the time, he said he was “very disappointed in myself for the poor judgment I exhibited” and apologized for causing “disappointment and distress.”