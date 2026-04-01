Megan Thee Stallion is set to return to her role as Zidler in the Broadway show “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Thursday after the Grammy award-winning artist was hospitalized when she became “very ill” during Tuesday night’s performance.

TheWrap has learned that the “Lover Girl” rapper is recovering from exhaustion and will miss the Wednesday show.

In a statement to TheWrap, a representative for Megan Thee Stallion detailed that she was transported to a local hospital on Tuesday to undergo a medical evaluation “after experiencing concerning symptoms.”

“Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting,” the statement reads. “Megan is incredibly grateful for the prayers and well-wishes from her supporters and is looking forward to resuming her role as Zidler on Moulin Rouge on Thursday.”

Megan took to social media to share her own update on Wednesday, saying Tuesday night was a “real wake-up call for me.”

“I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me,” the artist wrote in an Instagram post. “I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been..I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve. Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything.”

Megan immediately ended her performance midway through the Broadway performance Tuesday night. Her longtime hairstylist Kellon Deryck, took to social media to ask her fans and followers to keep the rapper in their prayers.

“Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital,” Deryck wrote on X.

Megan Thee Stallion officially joined the Broadway cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” where she made history as the first female-identifying performer to play the part of Zidler. Previous celebrities to portray Zidler on Broadway include Bob the Drag Queen, Boy George, Tituss Burgess and Wayne Brady, among others.