Noah Kahan Cancels Concert at the Last Minute: ‘Very Difficult Decision’

Noah Kahan just canceled his concert at Citi Field in New York City due to severe weather.

On Saturday, the “Stick Season” singer, 29, was scheduled to perform in NYC as part of his The Great Divide Tour. Kahan took to his Instagram Stories that afternoon to announce a delay.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the inclement weather and are planning to proceed with tonight’s show at Citi Field with revised set times,” he shared, noting that doors would open at 7:30 p.m. ET.

However, he soon returned to social media with a worse update for excited NYC fans.

“The show tonight at Citi Field has been canceled due to inclement weather,” Kahan announced. “This was a very difficult decision to make, but the first priority is always to keep everyone safe.”

In addition to noting that refunds were available at the point of purchase, Kahan added in a separate blurb, “Exhausted every option to make this happen.. love you guys.”

The show tonight at Citi Field has been canceled due to inclement weather.



From @KahanHQ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NX3Bacnvtf — Citi Field (@CitiField) July 18, 2026

On X, fans shared their disappointment in the comments, with one writing, “Devastated isn’t even the word. Sobbing truly. Waited over 3 years to be able to afford a ticket. Please reschedule.”

Another shared, “I’m utterly shocked you’re not rescheduling. Fans paid top dollar and planned far in advance to attend. Mind you, this was the ONLY NYC show when you first sold tickets. That’s not how you treat top fans.”

Someone else pointed out, “The people who are saying eff you and you’re a disappointment, you don’t deserve a reschedule. True fans would never treat an artist this way from something out of their control.”

Meanwhile, a different X user commented, “I know how devastating this is but it’s not Noah’s fault! Although we think he’s perfect, he doesn’t control the weather! This happens with outdoor stadiums. He played in the pouring rain in Boston but this is dangerous lightning, flooding and high winds.”

WPIX reported that the tri-state area was expected to receive 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, on top of wind gusts of up to 60 and 70 mph.

Kahan is also set to play at Citi Field on Sunday. The Great Divide Tour has sold out across its dates in North America, Australia, the U.K, New Zealand, and Europe.