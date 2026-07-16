The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Apple and More

Netflix has a handful of streaming originals premiering this week, including the third season of one of its most popular sports documentary series. The streamer also has the feature-length finale of a beloved romantic drama premiering Friday on its platform, as well as a new sports comedy starring and co-created by Will Ferrell arriving Thursday.

Elsewhere, Apple TV has a new, star-studded crime thriller on its deck this week, while Prime Video has unveiled a new action-adventure series starring Octavia Spencer and “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“DWTS: The Next Pro” (Disney/Vince Valitutti) “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” (Disney+/Hulu) ABC and Disney intend to capitalize on the recent success of “Dancing with the Stars” with the launch this week of the franchise’s new spin-off, “The Next Pro.” Hosted by “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 winner Robert Irwin, the new reality competition series follows 12 up-and-coming professional dancers as they live and train together, competing to determine which of them will join the stable of “Dancing with the Stars” pros. The series’ first episode premiered Monday night on ABC and became available to stream the next day, Tuesday, July 14, on Disney+ and Hulu. You can expect the remaining episodes of “The Next Pro” to follow the same schedule.

“Quarterback” Season 3 (Netflix) “Quarterback” Season 3 (Netflix) “Quarterback,” one of Netflix’s biggest, ongoing hit sports docs, has returned this week. The Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning-produced series’ third season dropped all of its episodes Tuesday on Netflix’s streaming platform. The latest season follows Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward and Joe Flacco, four NFL quarterbacks at different points in their careers, as they experience different setbacks and tribulations both on and off the field throughout the 2025-26 season. If you were a fan of the first two seasons of “Quarterback,” its newest episodes should be on your watchlist this week.

Renate Reinsve in ‘Backrooms’ (Credit: A24) “Backrooms” (2026) “Backrooms,” the highest-grossing film in A24’s history, has arrived on the VOD market this week. One of this year’s biggest financial and critical successes, the film is based on both director Kane Parsons‘ immensely popular web series of the same name and the original creepypasta that inspired it. also read:

'Backrooms' Ending and Lore Explained: Kane Parsons' Liminal Spaces and Still Lifes The movie follows an unassuming, struggling furniture store owner (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who discovers a dimension of seemingly endless liminal spaces in which untold and uncanny horrors lurk. “Backrooms” made Parsons the youngest filmmaker in cinema history to capture the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. Now, you have the chance to buy and stream it at home.

“Lucky” (Apple TV) “Lucky” (Apple TV) “Lucky” is one of this week’s biggest TV premieres. Based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley and adapted by “Your Friends and Neighbors” creator Jonathan Tropper, the limited series follows a con woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she is forced to go on the run from both a relentless FBI agent (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) and a vindictive, ruthless crime boss (Annette Bening) after a robbery-gone-wrong. In addition to its three female leads, the impressive ensemble cast of “Lucky” includes Timothy Olyphant, Clifton Collins Jr., William Fichtner and Drew Starkey. The series’ first two episodes premiered Wednesday on Apple TV. Its remaining five installments are set to follow one at a time every Wednesday through Aug. 19.

“Ride or Die” (Prime Video) “Ride or Die” (Prime Video) “Lucky” is not the only star-studded action series premiering this week. Prime Video also unveiled the complete first season of “Ride or Die” on its platform Wednesday. Created by Tessa Coates, the action-adventure series follows two best friends (Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham) who are forced to go on the run after one of them is revealed to be an international assassin. Waddingham and Spencer lead a series that also counts Bill Nighy and Ed Skrein among its stars. All eight episodes are streaming now on Prime Video.

“The Hawk” (Colleen E Hayes/Netflix) “The Hawk” (Netflix) Will Ferrell headlines “The Hawk,” a new sports comedy series that he co-created with Harper Steele and Chris Henchy. Ferrell stars in the show as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a living golf legend who attempts to make a late-career second attempt at a Grand Slam and, in doing so, pull off the greatest comeback in sports history. Fortune Feimster, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby and Luke Wilson co-star in the Netflix original. The series, which also reunites Ferrell with former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Molly Shannon, dropped its complete 10-episode first season Thursday on Netflix.

“Heartstopper Forever” (Samuel Dore/Netflix) “Heartstopper Forever” (Netflix) “Heartstopper” comes to an end this week. Two years after its third season premiered on Netflix, the fan-favorite romantic drama is set to bring its story to an unexpected conclusion this week with “Heartstopper Forever,” a feature-length series finale. Written by creator Alice Oseman and directed by Wash Westmoreland, the new film catches back up with Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) as their love is tested by Nick’s forthcoming move to university and Charlie’s growing responsibilities at school. While “Heartstopper” fans likely would have preferred at least one more season of the show, the new film promises to bring its love story to a fittingly sweet, hard-won end. It premieres Friday on Netflix.