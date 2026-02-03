‘Lucky’ Trailer Offers First Look at Anya Taylor-Joy’s Action-Packed Apple TV Series

A series of bad decisions over an extended period of time leads to gunfights, mayhem, rattlesnakes and exploding cars in the first “Lucky” teaser trailer.

As part of its official 2026 press preview event Tuesday, Apple TV unveiled the first images, premiere date and debut teaser for the forthcoming, highly anticipated crime thriller. Based on author Marissa Stapley’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, “Lucky” takes place in the aftermath of a multi-million-dollar heist gone wrong and follows its eponymous con artist protagonist (“Furiosa” star Anya Taylor-Joy) as she is forced to go on the run.

Unfortunately for Taylor-Joy’s crafty con-woman, she’ll have to truly fight for her life in order to evade the FBI agents and ruthless crime boss pursuing her. Unfortunately for them, the explosive “Lucky” teaser hints that its heroine is capable of causing a lot more trouble and violence than her looks may suggest.

Apple TV subscribers will get to find out just how much trouble she can cause when “Lucky” premieres Wednesday, July 15. For now, you can check out the show’s first teaser below.

“Lucky” hails from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and creator Jonathan Tropper. The “Your Friends and Neighbors” creator serves as co-showrunner on the limited series alongside Cassie Pappas (“Silo”). In addition to Taylor-Joy, the “Lucky” cast includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner.

The series was made as part of Tropper’s overall deal with Apple TV. He executive produced the show through his Tropper Ink banner. Pappas, Witherspoon, Taylor-Joy, Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter and director Jonathan van Tulleken are all onboard as executive producers as well. Apple TV’s other, past Hello Sunshine collaborations include “The Morning Show,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “Truth Be Told” and “Surface.”

You can find some additional, first-look images at “Lucky” below.

Annette Bening in “Lucky” (Apple TV)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in “Lucky” (Apple TV)

Timothy Olyphant in “Lucky” (Apple TV)

Drew Starkey in “Lucky” (Apple TV)

As part of its ongoing 2026 preview event Tuesday, Apple has unveiled new looks at a number of its other upcoming titles, including “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” Season 2, the Keanu Reeves-led “Outcome” and “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,” the latter of which counts Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson among its stars.

The first two episodes of “Lucky” will premiere together on Wednesday, July 15. The limited series’ remaining episodes will then premiere one at a time every Wednesday through Aug. 19.