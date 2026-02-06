Taylor Swift Casts Her ‘Graham Norton Show’ Panel in ‘Opalite’ Music Video, Dances With Domhnall Gleeson

Taylor Swift can do anything — and that includes getting her A-List peers to appear in her music videos on a whim.

The “Fate of Ophelia” singer shared the unique way Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Graham Norton all popped up in the new ’90s-inspired video for her song, “Opalite,” out Friday.

“My favorite part about writing is that first spark of an idea. It can happen at any time, for any reason. The idea for the ‘Opalite’ music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ I was a guest on one of my favorite shows, ‘The Graham Norton Show Official,’” Swift shared on Instagram. “For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a U.K. late night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc to be on his show and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party. They even serve wine.”

“Anyway. I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lewis Capaldi. All people whose work I’ve admired from afar,” she continued. “When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*.”

“And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role. I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults and it isn’t mandatory,” Swift further noted. “To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video. You might even recognize some friendly faces from The Eras Tour. I got to work with one of my favorite people in the world, Rodrigo Prieto, again!”

“I had more fun than I ever imagined — Made new friends, metaphors and fashion choices,” she concluded. “It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters. Shot on film.”