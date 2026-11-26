Jennifer Lopez watched “West Side Story” every Thanksgiving with her mother in the Bronx. Now, she’s bringing her rendition of the classic musical to homes nationwide this Thursday.

The vocalist meshed musical theater knowledge with her pop hits to create “The JLO Show.” This Vegas residency took from the traditions of showgirls and canon Broadway standards, including “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and combined them with Lopez’s signature booty-shake and hip-hop hits.

The idea came to be as she considered how she might reinvent her songs for fans that have supported her over 25 years into her career. She brought together musical minds like David Cabrera and choreography masters Mandy Moore, Sienna Lalau and Kiel Tutin to create a hybrid show that took fans through her story and honored the entertainers that made her JLO.

“The JLO Show” premieres on the CBS Television Network Thanksgiving Day (Credit: Aaron Perry)

“This show was about more than just my work,” Lopez told TheWrap. “It was about my life, and that was a really kind of unexpected challenge that comes along with you know becoming and being successful and being famous.”

“The JLO Show” concert film premieres Thanksgiving Day at 8 p.m. ET / PT on CBS. It will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

TheWrap: I know you said this residency is inspired by the Vegas showgirls and the classic movies that raised you. Can you talk to me about channeling some of those legends into “The JLO Show”?

I used to sit in front of the TV. We would wait, once a year, for “West Side Story” to come on, and that inspired me so much. I can’t tell you how — my mother loved it, and she would dance around the living room, and she would sing all the songs, and I kind of wanted to be like her.

I didn’t realize like my dreams went so far beyond like to actually doing this for a living and having a life where I got to really entertain people in that way, be in movies, be make music, be on stage, all of it.

It’s an amazing thing to be able to put a show together that says all those things and at the same time talks about my journey. Because the truth is, that’s all I wanted as a little girl. All I wanted was to sing and dance and act, but my whole life became the show.

Your “Jenny from the Block” arrangement is such a great example of that. Can you talk about which songs you wanted to bring this Broadway flair to, and how you decided about those arrangements?

When I first told everybody, I want to take “Let’s Get Loud” and mix it with “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” They were like, “Are you f–king crazy?” And I was like, “No, you trust me, we can do this.”

We started messing with all of them, like how do we reinvent these classics that people have heard me perform for the past 25 years or whatever it’s been, and how do we make them new again?

I have an amazing musical director, David Cabrera. The first one he gave me was “Jenny from the Block,” and I was like, “That’s it, that’s what we’re doing.”

What was it like for you to put on that skirt and do that “America“ dance break, channeling Rita Moreno?

Oh my god! I was so intimidated by it, but I also was living my dream.

Actually, speaking of my musical director David Cabrera, the first time that we did it with the band and the dancers and everybody, he came over to me and he had tears. He had tears. He was crying. He was like, “I just saw you living your whole entire dream. It was so beautiful. I am so excited for you.”

And I was like, “Yeah, I am. It is. It’s beautiful.”

“The JLO Show” premieres on the CBS Television Network Thanksgiving Day (Credit: Aaron Perry)

You talk about how you just want to dance and have that joy and share it with others, and you can tell from that dance break and from the whole show.

Thank you. It is about going through these seasons of your life and arriving in your happy era where you realize I have control over my own happiness, and I am free, and I am here, and I am healthy, and there is nothing for me to not be happy about.

Yes, you’re going to go through things in your life which you see throughout the show, but this is where you want to arrive to. You want to arrive to a place where you can just be in the happy era. Your whole life should be your happy era. It’s not just one moment, but sometimes it just takes us a second to get there, to realize that.

You did “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” the film adaptation. Did that inspire this musical theater idea to bring these worlds together?

When I did “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” John Kander, who did “Chicago” and all of these great musicals, was like, “You have to do Broadway.” And Bill Condon, who directed it, was like, “You have to do Broadway.”

I just kind of want to do it my own way, you know, and so we talked about doing a Broadway show. We really talked about doing a one-woman show, and I was like, “I have a residency coming up, I’m going to play with that idea.”

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” for sure made me feel like these were kinds of songs that I don’t get to sing as a pop artist all the time.

“The JLO Show” premieres on the CBS Television Network Thanksgiving Day (Credit: Aaron Perry)

Would you ever consider going to Broadway or even just producing a show about your life? I know Alicia Keys had “Hell’s Kitchen,” and it reminds me so much of something that maybe you could do one day.

My manager, Benny [Medina], and my godfather to my kids, Benny’s always talking to me about taking this show and doing like 10 days on Broadway, and I don’t know, maybe.

If the right thing came along on Broadway actually that I felt was a great role for me, then yes, I might do that, and people have approached me about doing things like that, but I’m waiting for the exact right moment.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.