From Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson Lipsyncing to ‘Off Campus’ Love: 7 Things Cameras Didn’t Catch at the VMAs

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Some awards shows can blend together, but fans can always count on MTV’s Video Music Awards to bring the energy, star power and risqué moments that it built its reputation on.

The 2026 show, which returned to Los Angeles for the first time since 2015, made sure those moments were there from the start, with Madonna’s opening performance with Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx embracing a signature sensual VMAs vibe.

But in the Peacock Theater, audiences were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at how the star-studded performances come together — and apart.

Keep on reading for seven moments cameras missed at the 2026 VMAs, several of which were dominated by show-stealer Taylor Swift.

A prompt start

The CBS broadcast of the VMAs was delayed just over 20 minutes by the NFL’s matchup of the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys. But inside the Peacock Theater, the lights went down right at 4:30 p.m. PT for Madonna’s opening performance.

Two of the night’s biggest performances weren’t there

The audience missed live performances from two of the night’s biggest headliners: Bruno Mars and Kacey Musgraves. Instead, the pair were featured in pre-recorded clips shown to both the Peacock Theater audience and viewers at home.

The VMAs introduced Mars’ performance from The Romantic Tour — which will bring him to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for a string of shows starting Sept. 30 — but there wasn’t as obvious a reason for Musgraves’ performance to be pre-taped. Her tribute to the late Dolly Parton was recorded from the VMAs stage, but Musgraves was nowhere to be seen on the night.

During Musgraves’ pre-tape of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” some audience members might’ve thought the saloon set in the background would be used for an extended tribute to the country star. It turns out that it was used for Shaboozey’s performance of “High Noon” and “Cowgirl,” during which he was joined by rapper Gunna.

Kacey Musgraves at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Matthew Taplinger/CBS)

Shaboozey brought flames to the show — twice

Speaking of Shaboozey and Gunna, their set brought fire to the Peacock Theater as production tested out the pyrotechnics ahead of time. The performance lit the salon backdrop on fire, as promised by their “High Noon” line, “Meet me at the bar, guaranteed we tear it down.”

“Off Campus” stars stole the show

Fresh off wrapping up production on “Off Campus” Season 2, stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli enjoyed a night out at the VMAs, where ultimate Swiftie Bright was seated next to Taylor Swift herself. Bright and Cameli were stationed on a side stage as they geared up to introduce a performance from best new artist nominee Sienna Spiro — who would win later in the evening. The audience could also see the duo applauding as Madonna accepted yet another Moonman.

Once the spotlight hit the “Off Campus” stars, the fan enthusiasm was next-level, even prompting Bright to re-start her line after getting interrupted by the thunderous applause.

Sienna Spiro at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (Francis Specker/CBS)

Taylor Swift catches eyes as she greets Madonna

If the “Off Campus” stars stole the show, we don’t even have the words for how mesmerized the crowd was by Taylor Swift. Gasps and squeals indicated to the rest of the theater that she was in the room. Her blonde bangs were easily tracked as attendees parted to make way for Swift to have a moment with Madonna. Perhaps another collaboration is on the way?

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson clutch each other during “Patient Zero” debut

After accepting her MTV VMA artist director honors from her “Patient Zero” music video star Dakota Johnson, the two held onto each other as they watched the debut of their collaboration. With arms around each other, Swift lipsynced the words to the new song. After the music video was over, the duo went back onstage, arm-in-arm, as Swift lifted her award in the air.

Paris Hilton in promo mode

Hilton was a presenter at the VMAs, but took advantage of the chance to film some promotional videos for what we can only guess is her new fragrance. Her team recorded her heading towards the pit of the VMAs, spritzing herself and throwing the fragrance into the crowd before strutting out of the area.