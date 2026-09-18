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Duncan Sheik, ‘Spring Awakening’ and ‘Barely Breathing’ Musician, Dies at 56

The Tony winner’s mother confirms his death due to organ failure after a hospitalization

JD Knapp
Duncan Sheik
Duncan Sheik poses at the opening night of the play "Dog Day Afternoon" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on March 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
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Tony-winning musician Duncan Sheik died in Manhattan on Thursday following a hospitalization. He was 56.

The “Spring Awakening” composer and “Barely Breathing” singer’s mother confirmed his death was due to organ failure, while his loved ones celebrated him for leaving an “indelible mark on the cultural landscape.”

“The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater,” they shared in a Friday social media statement. “Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him.”

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” they continued. “Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

Sheik’s death comes as his new musical, “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen,” is slated to begin its Off-Broadway run later this month. Additionally, an Off-Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening,” which launched Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and John Gallagher Jr. to stardom on the Broadway scene, is set for November previews.

The late singer made a name for himself in the 1990s with a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for his debut single, “Barely Breathing.” Sheik later pivoted his focus to the theater, writing the music alongside Steven Sater’s lyrics for 2006’s “Spring Awakening.” He nabbed two Tonys for his work — Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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