Duncan Sheik Remembered: Lea Michele, Melissa Barrera and More Pay Tribute to Late Musician

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Duncan Sheik’s colleagues and friends paid tribute to the Tony and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter following word of his death on Friday.

Among those to pay tribute to Sheik, who co-created Broadway’s “Spring Awakening” alongside Steven Sater, was “Glee” alum Lea Michele.

“I met Duncan when I was 14 years old,” Michele, who rose to fame by originating the leading role of Wendla in “Spring Awakening,” wrote on her Instagram Story. “I listened to a demo on tape of him singing songs from ‘Spring Awakening’ outside of my middle school before my first audition.”

She continued: “I’m at a loss for words. This one hurts and does not seem real. Thank you for everything you gave us. And for the time we had together. Sending all my love and prayers now to Nora, Ines, and Duncan’s family.”

Michele’s message came hours after Sheik’s mother confirmed that the “Barely Breathing” singer died Thursday at 56 due to organ failure. He had been hospitalized in Manhattan earlier in the week.

Michele was not alone in paying tribute to Sheik on social media, as many in the Broadway scene remembered the artist for his talent and dedication to family.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Kimiko Glenn, who starred in the first U.S. national tour of “Spring Awakening,” shared a series of photos of herself and Sheik, writing in the comments: “The world really could’ve benefited from a couple more decades of your music, but life has a way of doing its own thing. For better or for worse. Your legacy will live on forever, Duncan. I love you so much. I miss you already.”

“Scream” and “In the Heights” actress Melissa Barrera shared footage of herself starring in “Spring Awakening” in Mexico City on Instagram, writing, “RIP Duncan Sheik. He created the score of my teenage years. When he came to Mexico City for our premiere we were all freaking out. He told us our version of ‘Purple Summer’ was the most beautiful he’d heard. You will be missed but you will live on en la canción del Verano Violeta.”

The aforementioned Sater shared a line from their musical alongside a photo of them at the Tonys, noting, “Now he’ll walk on my arm through the distant night and I won’t let him stray from my heart… Beloved Duncan.”

For more tributes to Sheik, keep reading: