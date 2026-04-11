6 Fan Theories That Might Explain What’s Going to Happen to Dr. Robby on ‘The Pitt’

As the second season of “The Pitt” rounds the bases toward home, fans can’t help but come up with theories about the fate of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle.

That’s largely because the character has hinted at a nearly overwhelming depression for most of season two, and because the series as a penchant for finales that are gut-wrenching and tough. While it remains to be seen what exactly will happen to Robby and the rest of the crew, one thing is certain: fans are really invested in the outcome.

These six fan theories cover what could happen to Dr. Robby — but there’s still plenty of other possibilities.

Dr. Robby will be involuntarily committed and lose his license

There have been hints that Robby is suffering a mental health crisis all season long, and in Episode 14 he finally admitted the Emergency Department is the only place where he feels like he can function, his strongest allusion yet.

Some fans believe Dr. Robby will attempt to take his own life and will end up involuntarily committed instead. A background character was put into a psych ward hold after she nearly walked into traffic, and, as a fan on Reddit pointed out, something that differentiates “The Pitt” from other medical dramas (like “Grey’s Anatomy”) is that the show offers realistic portrayals of work life in the ED.

The theory goes like this: Robby does make an attempt on his life but is stopped before he goes through with it. He’s placed in an involuntary psycho old after directly attempting to harm himself, this will be reported to the board, and his license will be suspended or even revoked.

Dr. Al-Hashimi will help save his life

Another theory that’s based on Dr. Al-Hashimi’s own health reveal is that she told Dr. Robbie about her diagnosis so that he will open up about his own struggles. As one fan pointed out, the move was a risk — but Dr. Al-Hashimi might be one of the few people who can ask Robby about possible suicidal ideation.

Revealing her own diagnosis could make Robby inclined to be vulnerable in return, the fans posited, and may also put both in the same situation: they could lose their jobs, or least be forced to take a step back. But they’re both important to the ED, and Dr. Al-Hashimi’s decision to reach out could help Robby understand that.

Dr. Javadi’s TikToks will save Dr. Robby

In keeping with concerns about Dr. Robby, some fans believe he will end up getting the mental health support he appears to need from an unlikely source — Dr. Javadi’s TikTok account.

Episode four of season two revealed Dr. Javadi goes by “Dr. J” on the popular social media platform, and Dr. Robby recently admitted he’s never watched her videos. He also seemed annoyed by the suggestion they may be helpful, but Dr. McKay suggested he try them out because a lot of them are about mental health.

One fan suggested Dr. Robby might end up watching the videos and realize how much of the content aligns with what he’s feeling. He could then seek help and support.

Dr. Santos might actually be the one in crisis

The seventh episode of season two appeared to show scarring consistent with self-harm on Dr. Santos’ thigh. Some fans believe that she may end up being the doctor in crisis in the show’s finale — not Dr. Robby.

Dr. Robby is dying

A theory shared on Facebook suggests that Dr. Robby may be dying — and he just hasn’t told anyone yet. As the theory notes, multiple people at the ED have made it clear they’re concerned about his mental health, but it’s possible they’ve all had the story wrong this entire time.

As the theory also suggests, Dr. Robby is behaving like someone who is trying to get his affairs in order. It’s seemed like this is because he’s going to be gone for three months… but what if it’s longer than that?

Dr. Robby is already dead

While speaking to GQ in March, Gerran Howell (who plays Dr. Whittaker) mentioned some fans believe Dr. Robby is already dead — and the rest of the ED is just part of his imagination. He added that he’s seen other fan theories that Dr. Langdon will have Robby involuntarily committed.