Note: This story contains spoilers from “9-1-1” Season 10,Episode 6.

“9-1-1” brought an old enemy back into Athena’s radar with a tragic twist, and the pressure left her literally on the ground.

Episode 6, titled “Et Tu?” and serving as the ABC drama’s fall finale, followed as detective Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) became the subject of an FBI investigation into the death of former detective Ben Hooks (Josh Stamberg), whose reveal as a crooked cop and subsequent arrest led to Athena’s promotion — after he tried to kill her, of course.

Thursday’s fall finale saw Athena learn that Hooks died while in custody, triggering an investigation into who would have the access to commit the crime. Though the investigation was painted as protocol at first, she was advised to hire a lawyer and prepare for battle. Her freedom might depend on it as she faced a potential murder accusation.

As the 118 firefighters tended to their usual chaotic calls, including one very sad terminal patient, who confessed to a hit and run only for them to learn his victim had survived all these years, Athena prepared to face the investigators.

In the show’s final minutes, one of the agents implied that only a person with real power could have arranged for the hit against Hooks while he was kept in maximum security holding.

They showed Athena a picture of an inmate to see if she recognized him, but her vision began to blur and she stopped answering questions. Just as her lawyer asked for a break to confer with his client, Athena collapsed and started to lose consciousness. The episode ended as she closed her eyes and people asked for medical assistance, as she showed signs of having a heart attack.

“9-1-1” fans will remember LAPD major crimes detective Hooks played a key role in the immigrant investigation that Athena was part of in Season 9. The finale revealed he had been a dirty cop from the start, and he even shot Athena and almost killed her then. He was arrested by the authorities while he tried to finish the job on her in the hospital. This season, Athena is a detective and it seemed like she was being framed for Hooks’ death. Will she survive her medical emergency? Who killed her latest nemesis?

It’s more than likely Athena will survive her health scare, though fans still reeling from the loss of her husband Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) in Season 8 will have to hold tight to find out what’s next. It’ll be a long holiday season before the show returns with new episodes in January.

The fall finale also continued the storyline between Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman), who’ve been estranged since Eddie took Buck’s biological son in after his friend decided it’d be best to let go of him for his safety. It seemed like tensions might be starting to thaw, but it seems like it’ll be a long road before they can forgive one another.

“9-1-1” returns with new episodes Thursday, Jan. 7, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.