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The fall finales for ABC’s Thursday night dramas boosted “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Nashville” to season-high viewership that pushed past their season averages, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Airing at 8 p.m., the finale closer for “9-1-1” hit 4.61 million total viewers, marking the season’s audience to date and rising 7% over the season’s average viewership of 4.32 million, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures.

With “9-1-1: Nashville” also embracing an equally suspenseful cliffhanger as the flagship series, the spinoff’s fall finale scored a season-high audience of 3.93 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day data. That’s up 12% over the season’s average viewership of 3.5 million.

Additionally, the fall finale for “9-1-1: Nashville” scored the show’s best streaming performance of the season, according to three days of viewing on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. The milestone comes after four weeks of consecutive growth for the show on the streaming side.

Season to date, “9-1-1” is averaging 8.12 million viewers across platforms, rising 3% over last year’s average viewership of 7.89 million.

With that year-over-year growth, “9-1-1” ranks as Thursday’s No. 1 drama,, based on Nielsen’s competitive cross platform measurement and viewing figures over seven days on ABC, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Following their fall closers, “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Nashville” will return for their midseason debuts on Thursday, Jan. 7, with “9-1-1” airing at 8 p.m. and “9-1-1: Nashville” airing at 9 p.m. on ABC.

New episodes of the franchise hit Hulu the day after their linear debut.