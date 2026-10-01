‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Biblical Plagues and a Grungy New Detective | Exclusive

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A biblical threat is descending upon “9-1-1: Nashville,” and the first responders will need every bit of help they can get.

The ABC emergency procedural’s Tennessee spinoff is back for Season 2 on Oct. 15, with a new trailer promising a mysterious series of attacks mimicking the seven plagues of Egypt — and a grungy homicide detective played by new series regular Ryan Phillippe.

The trailer, which TheWrap shares below exclusively, shows Don (Chris O’Donnell) and the team at firehouse 113 responding to the mysterious emergencies, starting with a swarm of murder hornets at a fancy gala. That leads to the introduction of metro police homicide detective Rogue Kelly. Watch the clip, below:

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“I got tired of living in a city in decline, figured I’d switch to one on the rise,” the detective says during the clip, which also reveals he’s a recent Nashville transplant from New York City.

Later, the trailer gives us the latest on Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) and Don’s marriage since the Season 1 finale, in which they seemed headed toward separation even before Blythe and Dixie (LeAnn Rimes) ended the season in a violent fight. It seems like both make it out of the brawl intact, but the wounds in Blythe’s marriage still run deep.

And that’s before things escalate to new levels of chaos when the 9-1-1 center gets a call about a basement flooding with blood, and then people getting infected with nasty boils.

“That’s one of the plagues from the bible,” Ryan (Michael Provost) suggests, before Rogue accuses someone of “unleashing them on Nashville.”

That suspicion might be the beginnings of a multi-episode mystery, as Don and Rogue suspect the culprit might be targeting first responders. That becomes more obvious when Cammie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) gets a threatening call from an anonymous caller. Even Blythe is in the bad guy’s radar, and it seems he’ll come after and leave her with a scary looking case of yellow eyes.

“Be careful 113,” Cammie says along with images of Blythe at the hospital, Don collapsing and Rogue promising, “This is just the beginning.”

It’s all coming in “9-1-1: Nashville” Season 2, premiering Oct. 15 on ABC and the next day on Hulu. Look below for new cast photos.