‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Renewed for 3rd and Final Season — and It’s Already Been Shot

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” will get to finish out its trilogy in 2027 as Netflix has renewed the young adult mystery series for a third and final season.

Emma Myers is set to return alongside Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H Davies and Yali Topol Margalith for four more episodes next year, with production already wrapped.

“I am ecstatic that we are able to bring ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ to its (bloody) conclusion. ‘As Good As Dead’ is my favourite of the book series and it’s by far my favourite season of the show too,” writer/executive producer Holly Jackson said in a Tuesday statement. “You’ll see Pip as you’ve never seen her before. It’s dark, breathless, horrible and… somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time… if you dare.”

“I’m very happy that we get to bring everyone Season 3 of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.’ Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience and Pip will be a character I will never forget,” EP Myers added. “Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I’m very excited to show everyone what we’ve done. Get ready for a crazy time!”

First premiering in July 2024 on BBC iPlayer, the adaptation of Holly Jackson’s novels then went international on Netflix that August and was followed by a second season this past May. The show is produced by Moonage Pictures (ITV Studios) as a co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo.

The first two seasons of “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” are available to stream on Netflix and BBC iPlayer.