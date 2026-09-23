‘A Man on the Inside’ to End With Season 3 at Netflix

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The Ted Danson-led “A Man on the Inside” will conclude at Netflix after three seasons, TheWrap has learned.

The comedy series recently began production for Season 3 in San Francisco, and Netflix shared Wednesday a still of Danson behind-the-scenes studying his lines on-set.

“This series began with a retiree taking a chance at a new life. By answering a help wanted ad and venturing out into the world, Charles Nieuwendyk made his world bigger and proved that life only slows down if you let it,” creator and executive producer Mike Schur said. “We are thrilled to be able to conclude his journey with one final chapter, as embodied by the great Ted Danson, who I am legally required to refer to as a ‘National Treasure.’”

Season 3 of the Netflix series will bring on some heavy-hitter comedians as guest stars, as well. Broadway star Bernadette Peters joins as Coco Van Beck, the Grand Dame of San Francisco society, who hires Charles (Danson) to find whoever is trying to sabotage her philanthropic work. Nick Offerman (“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”, “Parks and Recreation”) will join as Jack Spencer, one of Coco’s employees who takes a special interest in Charles’s investigation. Annette O’Toole will play Kitt, one of Coco’s high society friends.

Other guest stars include Christopher McDonald as Leland, Coco’s third ex-husband; Diedrick Bader as Mark Delaurio, a powerful real estate developer; Rachel Dratch as Maud, Coco’s assistant; Stephen Root as Dave, Charles’ estranged brother and Jessica St. Clair as Chloe.

Danson will lead the returning cast with Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz, Eugene Cordero, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers and Mary Steenburgen.

Steenburgen played Mona, Charles’ love interest from Season 2. Schur teased to TheWrap last year that even though Mona left for Croatia last season there would certainly be a way for her to return for future seasons.

“She left for a year. I don’t think that means she’s gone forever,” he said.

“A Man on the Inside” Season 2 premiered last November, garnering over 51 million views across both seasons through the first half of 2026. The series is currently filming in California.