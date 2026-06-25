‘Absolute Batman’ Animated Series Is in Development

“Absolute Batman” is coming to television.

It was announced during a DC/Warner Bros. Animation panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that the best-selling comic book series, which is written by Scott Snyder with art by Nick Dragotta, is in development as an all-new animated series from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, with Snyder serving as executive producer and showrunner.

The “Absolute Batman” comic book series has sold more than 6 million copies, with the first issue reaching an unprecedented 11th printing. The title also became the cornerstone of a new publishing initiative within DC Comics known as the Absolute Universe, which also includes titles like “Absolute Superman,” “Absolute Wonder Woman” and “Absolute Green Lantern,” each with a unique take on the classic heroes (and villains) of the mainline DC Universe. In 2025, all of the “Absolute” titles (including “Absolute Batman”) were among the 10 best-selling comic books of that year.

According to the official synopsis, “Absolute Batman” “boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world.”

The synopsis continues: “No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you’re left with is something absolute.”

As part of the panel, a model of the Absolute Batman character, complete with his long, billowy cape, broad shoulders and spikes, was shown, with a 360-degree turnaround that deserved all of the gasping in the room.

Snyder is one of the great writers of Batman in the modern era, up there with Grant Morrison, perhaps most famous for his “Court of Owls” story arc that began in 2012. In the years since he began writing “Batman,” he has become a key architect of the ongoing DC Comics, having penned “Swamp Thing” and “Justice League” stories and spearheaded multiple cross-title initiatives.

No timeline or outlet has been named for the series, which is currently in development. But one thing is likely – when “Absolute Batman” does see the light of day, much like its brutish hero, it’s going to kick a ton of ass.