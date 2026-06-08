‘Adventure Time: Side Quests’ Shows Off New Animation Style in First Trailer | Exclusive

Prepare for a mathmatical good time. TheWrap has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the latest series set in the Land of Ooo, “Adventure Time: Side Quests.” The animated series will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. starting June 29. Outside of the U.S., the series will premiere on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

This is a big change for “Adventure Time.” Though Pendleton Ward’s Cartoon Network series has had several different spinoffs over the years, this marks the first time an “Adventure Time” show will premiere outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery ecosystem.

“Finn and Jake, how can we assist you?” Jake cheerily asks into a phone at the beginning of the trailer. After he learns that Ice Kingdom is once again messed up, Finn jumps into action, jumping and flipping around their living room as he vows to punch Ice King in the gut.

The rest of the trailer is a loving callback to the early seasons of “Adventure Time.” As Finn and Jake team up to fight bad guys and help people, several of their friends appear to assist them along the way including the robot BMO and the ruler of the Candy Kingdom, Princess Bubblegum. Check out the full trailer below:

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The big difference in this first trailer is the animation style of “Side Quests.” Though “Adventure Time” was always a bright a joyful series, this iteration is more colorful and slicker than Ward’s typical animation style. The effect feels a bit more childlike and innocent, which is perfect for this particular show. Unlike other interactions of “Adventure Time,” which take place after the events of the main series and expand on this show’s increasingly more mature lore, “Side Quests” follows the early days of Jake the dog and Finn the human’s days adventuring.

“Adventure Time: Side Quests” is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and was announced in 2024 during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. In addition to Finn (voiced by Sasha Knight) and Jake (John DiMaggio), the series will see the returns of Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson) and BMO (Niki Yang).

Nate Cash, who worked on the original “Adventure Time,” serves as the showrunner and executive producer for “Side Quests.” Additionally, Darrick Bachman serves as story editor, Victor Courtright and Niki Yang direct, Nick Cross serves as the art director and Matthew Janszen is the composer.

This is the third “Adventure Time” spinoff after the four hourlong specials of “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” which premiered in 2020 and 2021, and “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” which premiered in 2023. Cartoon Network Studios will also be producing “Adventure Time: Heyo BMO.”