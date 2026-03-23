Cartoon Network Brings Back ‘Regular Show’ With ‘The Lost Tapes’

Cartoon Network is getting back to work on “Regular Show,” with a new series and half-hour special premiering May 11.

“‘Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” centers on Mordecai and Rigby – best friends who work and live at a local park. Somehow, their mundane jobs always descend into surreal chaos, much to the annoyance of their boss and co-workers,” per Monday’s announcement. “From crashing a friend’s luau to searching for the sweetest spot to take a nap, avoiding work quickly spirals into thwarting surreal disasters…in the most hilarious and entertaining of ways.”

The reboot voice cast includes series creator JG Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis and Janie Haddad Tompkins. The original “Regular Show” ran for eight seasons from 2010-2017, winning an Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program Emmy in the process. It even spawned “Regular Show: The Movie” in 2015.

“It’s been so much fun working with everyone on more Regular Show. We’re just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up,” Quintel said in a statement. “It reminds me a lot of the original run. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” comes from Cartoon Network Studios, with executive producers Quintel, Sean Szeles and Sam Register, as well as Ryan Slater as producer. Meanwhile, Toby Jones serves as supervising director and Paula Spence serves as supervising art director.