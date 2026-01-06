‘Seven Dials’ Trailer: Agatha Christie Comes to Netflix With Help From Helena Bonham Carter, Mia McKenna-Bruce

A month after “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” hit Netflix, the streaming service has another murder mystery on the way — this one straight from Agatha Christie.

“Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” adapts the foundational mystery fiction author’s 1929 novel “The Seven Dials Mystery.” The three-episode series follows Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, an amateur (and persistent) detective who seeks to uncover a sinister plot around the mysterious death of her friend Gerry Wade.

Mia McKenna-Bruce, previously seen in Molly Manning Walker’s “How to Have Sex” and soon to appear in Sam Mendes’ four-film “Beatles” event as Maureen Starkey, stars in the series as Bundle. Helena Bonham Carter joins her in the cast as Lady Caterham, while Corey Mylchreest plays Gerry Wade.

The trailer shows Bundle diving deeper into the mystery, one that somehow involves seven peculiarly arranged clocks. She also meets Superintendent Battle, played by Martin Freeman, who both deters her from and assists her in her investigation.

“England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong,” a plot description from Netflix reads. “It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix.”

“Seven Dials” is written by Chris Chibnall, the creator of “Broadchurch” and former showrunner of “Doctor Who.” Chibnall executive produces the series alongside Suzanne Mackie, Chris Sussman, Chris Sweeney, Andy Stebbing and James Prichard. Joanna Crow serves as series producer, while Sweeney directed the three-episode show.

“Seven Dials” will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 15.