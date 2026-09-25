‘American Horror Story’ 13 Plot: What Brings All Your Favorite Characters Back Together

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “American Horror Story” Season 13, Episodes 1-3.

“American Horror Story” Season 13 has arrived, putting months of speculation and fan theories to rest about what brought so many fan-favorite characters back together.

The FX anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk returned Thursday with its most ambitious season yet, as many beloved actors from past seasons — including star Jessica Lange — reprised multiple roles from a number of past seasons. That includes Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson) and the witches from Miss Robichaux’s Academy, Hotel Cortez resident and serial killer James Patrick March (Evan Peters) and many more.

“We really relied heavily on the first six seasons to do that greatest hits idea,” series co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy told TheWrap at the Season 13 premiere. “It feels, to me, like a cross between ‘Murder House,’ ‘Coven’ and ‘Hotel.’ It has all of those tones.”

So what exactly brought all these characters together? And what exactly does the number 13 have to play in all of this? The answer is, in true “AHS” fashion, far from simple — but it’s definitely about hell.

Here’s how the three-episode premiere set up the chaos ahead in “AHS” 13.

Episode 1: “13”

Episode 1, appropriately titled 13, teases a great threat ahead, as Cordelia begins to feel a harbinger of doom coming for the witches and the world, with Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) ready to tell her it’s all in her head. Viewers also meet Ben DeSoto (Joey Pollari), a man with a strange fear of the No. 13, along with his impatient girlfriend Kira (Madelaine Petsch), who suffers from Triskaidekaphilia, an obsession with the no. 13.

After surviving a harrowing plane crash that claims the lives of Kira and her friends, Ben begins providing hospice care for a ghoulish new client — which brings him head to head with “Murder House” favorite Constance Langdon (Lange).

Constance, seemingly no longer tethered to the Murder House, is now daytime caregiver for the mysterious creature, who appears responsible for the plane incident and resides in the entire 13th floor of the Apollyon in New York City. Constance is spooked upon meeting Ben, as he resembled an old lover who jumped off a bridge after her rejection.

She introduces the figure as Nas (notably the name of Paul Anthony Kelly’s character) and says he’s 87 years old. As they get to know each other, Ben reveals how he miraculously survived the crash — as Constance and Nas made eyes to each other. Turns out one other friend survived the crash, whoever was sitting on seat 13B.

As they gave Nas a disturbingly detailed sponge bath, Constance reveals that all of her children are “alive and thriving,” meaning some things may have changed from the events of the past. That night, Ben checks on a sleeping Nas before exploring the penthouse further, while he heard a news report about someone stealing the body of Benito Mussolini. He was disturbed by a loud knock, and found that it was coming from a room where a fireplace had been lit. His fears start to take over as the episode ends with Nas lying in bed next to him.

Joey Pollari in “American Horror Story” Season 13 (FX)

Episode 2: “1:13 a.m.”

Episode kicks off the next day, with Constance admonishing Ben for responding to Nas with fear rather than kindness. Then comes another sponge bath, which comes with equal parts body horror and creepy glances from Nas.

After putting the old man to bed, Ben starts taking pictures of the artifacts so he can place into ChatGPT, including a fresco of “The Last Supper” that Constance earlier claimed to be the real version of the legendary Da Vinci artwork. Ben then realizes the penthouse is full of patterns linked to the no. 13, triggering his phobia once again.

Then we move into a clown school, taught by guest star Tig Notaro. The class is interrupted by “Freak Show” favorite Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch), who after being rudely rejected by the teacher starts killing everyone.

John Caroll Lynch in “American Horror Story” Season 13 (FX)

At the Apollyon, Ben awakens from an apparent nightmare right at 1:13 a.m., to find Nas gasping and choking at the edge of the apartment. Nas appears to be suffering the same way he was when Ben’s plane crash happened, when he turns around he seems to have demon-like horns.

The next morning, Constance encourages Ben to stay for a cup of coffee. She shares that she got into hospice care after his husband cheated on her with her maid (“Murder House” reference!). That inspired her to go out there and give back as a candy striper, where she met Mr. Nas. Turns out she wanted to learn care for her children. She thought that if she could help them she could make up for being “emotionally absent.” Ben questioned how she had previously said that hr kids were thriving, but she ended the conversation. When he asked what happened to the maid, Constance said she killed her.

At home, Ben tells his supervisor about some of the disturbing happenings with Nas. He learns that the last person to care for Nas with Constance took her own life. Then he sees the news of the clown school massacre in Los Angeles — how many victims were there? Of course, 13.

That night, Constance reunites with her daughter Adelaide (Jamie Brewer), and they celebrate her being back “in this mortal coil.” Somehow they are being brought back to life, maybe by Mr. Nas? They are getting ready for a dark holiday celebration, 13 days after the birth of Christ — and they’re celebrating the impending arrival of a new order. Their celebration is interrupted by “Cult” leader Kai Anderson (Peters) and Tate Langdon (Peters).

Episode 3: “Rauhnacht”

Episode 3 is when the “AHS” avengers truly start to assemble, as Contance hosts the dark Christmas party with those crazy guests. Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) brings a masked friend, who reveals herself to be Elizabeth Short (Mena Suvari), the Black Dahlia. Constance tells her she’s soon to become one of 13 lucky leading ladies. Constance reveals they’re celebrating Rauhnacht, a pagan holiday where the veil between Earth and the spirit world is at its thinnest.

Elizabeth is the only eating the “special ham” served during the holiday dinner, as the other guests appear eager to watch her eat — obviously aware of something the classic actress is not. Constance reminds her of the story behind her iconic Hollywood death, which happened to take place on Jan. 13, 1947. The tense dinner is interrupted by Ben, who didn’t seem to get the memo that he was supposed to be off today.

Jessica Lange in “American Horror Story: 13.” (Eric Liebowitz/FX)

Constance eventually invites Ben to join the festivities and drugs him with a drink from the party. She tells him his slumber might help him realize “who you really are.” Tate offers to kill him, but Constance tells him to leave him be before sending him on an errand — and a promise to be very careful.

Constance then gives Elizabeth some of the same eggnogg she used to drug Ben, for a touch of bravery before she heads to a speakeasy called Club Hell with Adelaide. When they get to the basement of the Apollyon, they are met by Wilhemina Venable (Paulson). She welcomes them to the portal to hell, and Elizabeth is taken to be sacrificed in a strange ritual.

Is this part of the harbinger of doom Cordelia felt? Is Mr. Nas the antichrist or the devil? How will Constance and Fiona Goode get along? How will Twisty make it from L.A. to New York to join the fun? Can the witches come together to stop whatever hell (pun intended) is coming?

Like any other season of “AHS,” Episode 3 ends with lots more questions than answers. And more answers are coming, with 10 more episodes of “American Horror Story” 13 to be released in the coming weeks.

Who stars in “American Horror Story” Season 13?

“AHS” 13 stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Joey Pollari and Jessica Lange. The ensemble also features Avantika, Jamie Brewer, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Frances Conroy, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer, Mena Suvari, Zach Villa, John Waters and more.

“American Horror Story” 13 releases new episodes Thursdays on FX and Hulu.