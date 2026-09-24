‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

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The newest season of “American Horror Story” is shaping up to be a major one for fans of the longtime series.

Season 13 of the anthology is bringing back a number of familiar faces – both actors and characters – to face off against a new supernatural threat. While the show has always been easy to hop in and out of, this one might be better served with a longer working knowledge of the series as a whole. Most excitingly, Jessica Lange is back once again for the 13th outing.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the 13th season of FX’s “American Horror Story.”

“American Horror Story” Season 13 premieres with three episodes on Thursday, Sept. 24.

What time do new episodes come out?

New episodes of “American Horror Story” will debut Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m PT.

Where can I watch “American Horror Story” Season 13?

The 13th season of “American Horror Story,” as with many before it, will air on FX and stream on Hulu.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“American Horror Story” Season 13 has a bit of a wonky release schedule.

There will be new episodes every Thursday, but a different number of episodes will be dropping each week, leading to the finale on Oct. 29.

Here is the full release schedule, as well as the announced runtimes and episode synopses.

Episode 1: “13” – Sept. 24 Runtime: 33m “After a near-death experience, Ben provides hospice care for a mysterious client in an eerie penthouse.”

Episode 2: “1:13” – Sept. 24 Runtime: 32m “Ben struggles with some unusual hospice duties and learns how the job vacancy actually happened.”

Episode 3: “Rauhnacht” – Sept. 24 Runtime: 22m “While hosting a holiday party, Constance deals with surprise guests, to keep the night on course.”

Episode 4: “Is That All There Is?” – Oct. 1 Runtime: 29m “As Constance’s evening winds down, the holiday guests have dark places to go and people to see.”

Episode 5: “Date Night” – Oct. 1 Runtime: 26m “A friend of Ben’s girlfriend wants to reconnect, whether he is ready to face the past or not.”

Episode 6: “The Return of Devil’s Night” – Oct. 1 Runtime: 24m “As an unseen threat closes in, the witches of Miss Robichaux’s Academy turn to powers older than the school itself.”

Episode 7: “The Baddest Witch of Them All” – Oct. 8 “A home invasion like no other, and Cordelia’s coven finds its worst fears confirmed.”

Episode 8: “Hell No” – Oct. 8 “With an ungodly threat upon them, the witches strike a bargain that will cost someone dearly.”

Episode 9: “The Devil’s in the Details” – Oct. 15 “Alone and at a loss, Constance risks everything to reinvent her family’s fate.”

Episode 10: “The Prodigal Son” – Oct. 15 “Under threat, the witches learn of an ancient evil that has shaped history’s darkest hours”

Episode 11: “Madison’s Happy Ending” – Oct. 22 “When a charming stranger draws close to the coven, Madison discovers an unexpected side to him”

Episode 12: “Sisters in Arms” – Oct. 22 “Fiona confronts a family secret, while the coven prepares for a foe worse than they’ve ever faced”

Episode 13: Oct. 29

What is “American Horror Story” Season 13 about?

The hook for this season in the long-running horror anthology is a bit of a mystery – and a reunion for fan favorites. “American Horror Story” Season 13 is bringing aspects and characters from past seasons like Murder House, Coven, Asylum, Hotel and Cult that will all converge to take on a new supernatural threat.

Who is in the “American Horror Story” Season 13 cast?

There are many returning faces for “AHS” Season 13. The biggest returners are Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange. They are joined by Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Frances Conroy, Cara Delevingne, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.

Watch the trailer: