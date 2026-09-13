FX to Recap ‘American Horror Story’ With Hollywood Haunted House Live Experience

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It’s lucky No. 13 for “American Horror Story” later this month — and to celebrate, FX is hosting an immersive activation in Hollywood to recap all 12 existing seasons along with a sneak peek at “AHS:13.”

Held at nya studios EAST on Sept. 18 and 19, the network welcomes fans to experience a terrifying, Rube Goldberg machine-inspired journey of chain reactions that promises “interactive challenges, bloodcurdling scares and Easter eggs from all 12 installments, culminating in a sneak peek at the thrills that await” in Season 13, premiering Sept. 24.

Every chapter since the show’s October 2011 debut will be featured: “From the doorstep of the Murder House, through Asylum’s dark corridors and Freak Show’s twisted carnival games, ending face-to-face with the new horrors of the 13th installment.”

This new season of “AHS” is also set to reunite a majority of the anthology series’ fan-favorite regular cast — including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and Jessica Lange.

“FX’s ‘American Horror Story,’ the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone’s most feared number,” FX previously teased. “Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, ‘AHS: 13’ continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.”

“Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, ‘American Horror Story’ has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself,” the synopsis continued. “Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.”

Tickets for next weekend’s experience are available here.

“American Horror Story: 13” premieres Sept. 24 on FX and Hulu.