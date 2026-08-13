‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Teaser Puts Returning Fan-Favorites Under One Roof

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“American Horror Story” has been building to this since Season 1.

The first teaser for Season 13 out Thursday places a handful of returning fan-favorite characters under one roof. Additionally, it’s been revealed that “AHS13” will consist of 13 half-hour episodes, premiering in September with a finale planned just in time for Halloween.

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Joey Pollari and Jessica Lange are set to star. They will be joined by Avantika, Jamie Brewer, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Frances Conroy, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer, Mena Suvari, Zach Villa, John Waters and more.

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“FX’s ‘American Horror Story,’ the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone’s most feared number,” per the logline. “Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, ‘AHS: 13’ continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.”

“Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, ‘American Horror Story’ has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself,” the synopsis continues. “Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.”

Murphy and Falchuk executive produce alongside Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Tanase Popa, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Jennifer Salt and Tim Minear. It was produced by 20th Television.

“American Horror Story: 13” premieres Sept. 24 on FX and Hulu.