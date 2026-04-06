Jessica Lange Returns to ‘American Horror Story’ — See the First Look

FX and Ryan Murphy Productions celebrated the start of production on “American Horror Story” Season 13 Monday with a look at returning cast member Jessica Lange’s first day on set.

“Day One. The return of Jessica Lange!” the official Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram account wrote in the caption of its Monday post, which shows Lange standing silhouetted in front of a window.

Lange’s undisclosed role in “American Horror Story” Season 13 marks her return to the franchise. It will be her first appearance in an “AHS” season since the show’s eighth, “Apocalypse”-themed run. That season, notably, saw Lange reprise her “American Horror Story” Season 1 role of Constance Langdon.

In addition to Lange, “American Horror Story” Season 13 is set to star fellow returning “AHS” veterans Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Gabourey Sidibe. “Wicked” star Ariana Grande is also on deck to make her “American Horror Story” debut in the new season.

The season is slated to debut on Halloween. It will be the show’s first new batch of episodes since the Kim Kardashian-starring “American Horror Story” Season 12 finished its run in April 2024.

Little is known about the story of “American Horror Story” Season 13 right now. The original cast announcement video for the season did, however, conclude with a famous line uttered by Roberts’ Madison Montgomery in “American Horror Story” Season 3: “Surprise, b–h. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

A number of the main cast members from that “Coven”-themed season of the popular FX series are set to star in “American Horror Story” Season 13, including Lange, Roberts, Peters, Paulson, Bates, Bassett and Sidibe.

For now, the first 12 seasons of “American Horror Story” are all currently available to stream on Hulu.

While he has kept busy producing and making other, recent shows like “The Beauty,” “All’s Fair” and “Love Story,” series co-creator Ryan Murphy told TheWrap in October 2024 that he would like to keep making “American Horror Story” for “a long time.”

“A lot of people who made that have stayed with us through the years,” the multi-hyphenate TV producer said. “I’m excited that Sarah [Paulson] is interested in it again, I’m excited that Evan [Peters] — in the right part — would be interested. There’s a large group of people that I would like to return to that show, including Angela Bassett and on and on and on. It’s fun. But I have to have something to say, or somebody else, another showrunner, has to have something to say.”