Alan Ritchson Says ‘Reacher’ Axed Plans to Adapt Novel About Fighting White Supremacists When ‘Someone Got Re-Elected’

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“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson shared that the Prime Video action series backtracked on plans to adapt a Jack Reacher novel about the character’s efforts to take down a white supremacist militia. According to the actor, a storyline had been approved “until someone got re-elected.”

Ritchson shared the claim on Threads, directly responding to a fan’s post that reads, “Every season of Reacher so far has been great, and I understand that they may be avoiding the earlier novels due to their slightly less standalone nature, but every year I’m sad to learn that next season won’t be the book where he kills his way through a white supremacist militia camp.”

“My favorite book. Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got re-elected,” Ritchson wrote as a reply. The post has drawn more than 73,000 likes on the platform.

The actor and fan were likely referring to Lee Child’s second Jack Reacher novel “Die Trying.” Published in 1998, the story follows Reacher infiltrating, escaping and dismantling an extremist mountain militia that plans to secede from the United States to form a white-only state.

A representative for Prime Video did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ritchson’s claim.

While Ritchson did not specify which elected official sparked the alleged backtrack from Amazon, the actor has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. In a July appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the star ripped into Trump, saying he should “go to jail” for is handling of unreleased Epstein files.

Ritchson also did not specify which season of “Reacher” was allegedly reworked following this re-election. However, the most recent Season 4, which debuted its finale on Wednesday, is the only current season of the series that seems to fit the bill. Season 3 was released in February 2025, only a month after Trump’s second inauguration.