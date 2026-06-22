Alex Cooper Stars in ‘Moving On’ Microdrama Spoofing Scripted Series Tropes | Video

Alex Cooper is moving on to “Moving On,” her new meta microdrama from Google Pixel and Unwell that pokes fun at scripted series’ tropes.

Emily VanCamp, Giacomo Gianniotti, Praneet Akilla and Yanic Truesdale also star in the 14-episode vertical, set in a world where Cooper’s character is aware they’re all actually filming a medical show.

“The series follows a group of characters trapped in a drama-filled world. With the help of Alex Cooper and Google Pixel, the cracks in the other characters’ scripted reality begins to show, ultimately building to a powerful climax as they walk off set and leave their old, beige phones behind,” per the logline. “As the only ‘awake’ character, Cooper brings her trademark candor and authentic presence to the series. She helps the characters realize they have better alternatives, encouraging them not to settle for less than they deserve and showing them how their old phones are holding them back.”

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“We have been obsessed with trying to find the right angle to make a microdrama with someone. We wanted to make this feel like a true TV show. I cannot wait for you guys to watch this,” Cooper teased. “When we launched Unwell’s Creative Agency, our mission was to bring the same unfiltered, honest storytelling that our audience trusts into the brand space. Google Pixel didn’t just understand that vision, they wanted to be part of it and push the boundaries of storytelling with us. ‘Moving On’ is about waking up and realizing you don’t have to settle, whether that’s in your relationships or the tech in your hand. I’m so excited for audiences to watch and follow along with the drama.”

“We want to invite people to get outside their comfort phone and realize a better alternative exists — because no one should settle for anything less than they deserve,” Google vice president of Global Product & Integrated Marketing Adrienne Lofton added. “Alex Cooper is the perfect partner to deliver this message with the exact kind of unfiltered honesty she’s known for. Together, we’re proud to launch ‘Moving On,’ a microdrama which challenges traditional advertising boundaries and shows what’s possible with the Pixel 10 Pro.”

Produced by Unwell, the first batch of episodes debuts Monday, with all of “Moving On” hitting YouTube on Tuesday.