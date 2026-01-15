‘Amadeus’ Heads to Starz as Streamer Bolsters Period Drama Slate

Starz has picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to “Amadeus,” a five-part limited series centered on the legendary rivalry between composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

The Sky Original series is based on Peter Shaffer’s 1979 award-winning play and is adapted by Joe Barton, whose credits include “Black Doves,” “Giri/Haji” and “The Lazarus Project.” Will Sharpe stars as musical prodigy Mozart, with Paul Bettany playing the embittered court composer Salieri and Gabrielle Creevy co-starring as Mozart’s fiercely loyal wife, Constanze Weber. The acquisition was brokered by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

“Amadeus is a perfect fit for our original series lineup — a bold, character-driven reimagining of one of history’s most intoxicating rivalries,” Alison Hoffman, president of Starz Networks, said. “With Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany and Gabrielle Creevy leading an extraordinary ensemble, the series captures the passion, envy and genius at the heart of Mozart’s world. Audiences continue to be drawn to Starz because of the power of our premium period dramas, and ‘Amadeus’ delivers that in spectacular form.”

Commissioned by Sky in the U.K., the series recently premiered to strong reviews. The Standard praised it as a “sexy riot” and a “must watch,” while the Financial Times called it a “rip-roaring update driven by decadence.”

Set in 18th century Vienna, the series follows 25-year-old Mozart as he arrives in the imperial capital no longer a child prodigy but hungry for creative freedom. His life quickly becomes entwined with two key figures: Constanze Weber, who becomes his greatest ally, and Salieri, the devoutly religious court composer who grows increasingly tormented by Mozart’s apparent divine gift. As Mozart’s brilliance flourishes despite personal demons, scandal and resistance from the conservative court, Salieri comes to see him as a threat to everything he values. What begins as professional jealousy escalates into a deeply personal obsession spanning three decades.

“Amadeus” joins Starz’s roster of premium period dramas, which includes “Outlander,” “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” “Mary & George,” “The White Queen” and “The Spanish Princess.”

The ensemble cast also includes Rory Kinnear as Emperor Joseph; Lucy Cohu as Cecilia Weber; Jonathan Aris as Leopold Mozart; Ényì Okoronkwo as Da Ponte; Jessica Alexander as Katerina; Hugh Sachs as Von Strack; Paul Bazely as Von Swieten; Rupert Vansittart as Rosenberg; Anastasia Martin as Aloysia Weber; Nancy Farino as Josepha Weber; Olivia-Mai Barrett as Sophie Weber; Viola Prettejohn as Princess Elizabeth; and Jyuddah Jaymes as Franz Süssmayr.

Produced by Two Cities Television, part of STV Studios, in association with Sky Studios, the series is executive produced by John Griffin, Megan Spanjian for Sky, and Michael Jackson and Stephen Wright for Two Cities Television. Barton serves as writer and executive producer alongside Sharpe, Bettany and director Julian Farino. Alice Seabright directs and serves as co-executive producer. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales on Sky’s behalf.