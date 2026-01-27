‘America’s Culinary Cup’: Meet the 16 Chefs Competing in CBS Cooking Show

Meet the 16 chefs competing for $1 million in “America’s Culinary Cup.”

CBS unveiled the lineup of award-winning chefs tapped for their new cooking competition series on Tuesday ahead of the show’s March 4 premiere. Emmy nominee and culinary expert Padma Lakshmi will host the series and judge alongside Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne.

“These standout chefs will battle through a season of signature challenges for the biggest cash prize in culinary television history — $1 million,” a description from CBS reads.

The lineup of chefs involved in the competition series already includes a slew of award winners. Among the selected participants are six Michelin-starred chefs, two Bocuse d’Or medalists, two James Beard Award winners and 14 James Beard Award nominees, among other notable accolades.

Kim Alter (Jackie Brown/CBS) Kim Alter Hometown: San Francisco, CA Accolade: James Beard Nominee Katie Button (Jackie Brown/CBS) Katie Button Hometown: Asheville, NC Accolade: James Beard Winner Keith Corbin (Jackie Brown/CBS) Keith Corbin Hometown: Los Angeles, CA Accolade: James Beard Nominee Rochelle Daniel (Jackie Brown/CBS) Rochelle Daniel Hometown: Flagstaff, AZ Accolade: Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame Diana Dávila (Jackie Brown/CBS) Diana Dávila Hometown: Chicago, IL Accolade: James Beard Nominee Michael Diaz de Leon (Jackie Brown/CBS) Michael Diaz de Leon Hometown: Denver, CO Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef Sol Han (Jackie Brown/CBS) Sol Han Hometown: New York, NY Accolade: James Beard Nominee Russell Jackson (Jackie Brown/CBS) Russell Jackson Hometown: New York, NY Accolade: James Beard Nominee Beverly Kim (Jackie Brown/CBS) Beverly Kim Hometown: Chicago, IL Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef Buddha Lo (Jackie Brown/CBS) Buddha Lo Hometown: New York, NY Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef Chris Morgan (Jackie Brown/CBS) Chris Morgan Hometown: McLean, VA Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef Matt Peters (Jackie Brown/CBS) Matt Peters Hometown: Austin, TX Accolade: Bocuse D’Or Gold Medalist Malyna Si (Jackie Brown/CBS) Malyna Si Hometown: Jackson, WY Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef Cara Stadler (Jackie Brown/CBS) Cara Stadler Hometown: Madison, CT Accolade: James Beard Nominee Philip Tessier (Jackie Brown/CBS) Philip Tessier Hometown: Napa, CA Accolade: Bocuse D’Or Silver Medalist Emily Yuen (Jackie Brown/CBS) Emily Yuen Hometown: New York, NY Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Josh Silberman serves as showrunner for “America’s Culinary Cup.” The competition series is produced by Lakshmi for Delicious Entertainment and Susan Rovner for Aha Studios.