‘America’s Culinary Cup’: Meet the 16 Chefs Competing in CBS Cooking Show

Meet the 16 chefs competing for $1 million in “America’s Culinary Cup.”
CBS unveiled the lineup of award-winning chefs tapped for their new cooking competition series on Tuesday ahead of the show’s March 4 premiere. Emmy nominee and culinary expert Padma Lakshmi will host the series and judge alongside Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne.
“These standout chefs will battle through a season of signature challenges for the biggest cash prize in culinary television history — $1 million,” a description from CBS reads.
The lineup of chefs involved in the competition series already includes a slew of award winners. Among the selected participants are six Michelin-starred chefs, two Bocuse d’Or medalists, two James Beard Award winners and 14 James Beard Award nominees, among other notable accolades.
Kim Alter
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Accolade: James Beard Nominee
Katie Button
Hometown: Asheville, NC
Accolade: James Beard Winner
Keith Corbin
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Accolade: James Beard Nominee
Rochelle Daniel
Hometown: Flagstaff, AZ
Accolade: Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame
Diana Dávila
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Accolade: James Beard Nominee
Michael Diaz de Leon
Hometown: Denver, CO
Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef
Sol Han
Hometown: New York, NY
Accolade: James Beard Nominee
Russell Jackson
Hometown: New York, NY
Accolade: James Beard Nominee
Beverly Kim
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef
Buddha Lo
Hometown: New York, NY
Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef
Chris Morgan
Hometown: McLean, VA
Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef
Matt Peters
Hometown: Austin, TX
Accolade: Bocuse D’Or Gold Medalist
Malyna Si
Hometown: Jackson, WY
Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef
Cara Stadler
Hometown: Madison, CT
Accolade: James Beard Nominee
Philip Tessier
Hometown: Napa, CA
Accolade: Bocuse D’Or Silver Medalist
Emily Yuen
Hometown: New York, NY
Accolade: James Beard Nominee
Josh Silberman serves as showrunner for “America’s Culinary Cup.” The competition series is produced by Lakshmi for Delicious Entertainment and Susan Rovner for Aha Studios.