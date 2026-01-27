Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘America’s Culinary Cup’: Meet the 16 Chefs Competing in CBS Cooking Show

Padma Lakshmi and chefs Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne serve as judges on the new competition series premiering March 4

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Host, judges, and contestants in CBS Original Series AMERICA'S CULINARY CUP, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Jackie_Brown/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Meet the 16 chefs competing for $1 million in “America’s Culinary Cup.”

CBS unveiled the lineup of award-winning chefs tapped for their new cooking competition series on Tuesday ahead of the show’s March 4 premiere. Emmy nominee and culinary expert Padma Lakshmi will host the series and judge alongside Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne.

“These standout chefs will battle through a season of signature challenges for the biggest cash prize in culinary television history — $1 million,” a description from CBS reads.

The lineup of chefs involved in the competition series already includes a slew of award winners. Among the selected participants are six Michelin-starred chefs, two Bocuse d’Or medalists, two James Beard Award winners and 14 James Beard Award nominees, among other notable accolades.

Here are the 16 chefs competing for $1 million in “America’s Culinary Cup.”

Kim Alter (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Kim Alter

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Katie Button (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Katie Button

Hometown: Asheville, NC

Accolade: James Beard Winner

Keith Corbin (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Keith Corbin

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Rochelle Daniel (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Rochelle Daniel

Hometown: Flagstaff, AZ

Accolade: Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame

Diana Dávila (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Diana Dávila

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Michael Diaz de Leon (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Michael Diaz de Leon

Hometown: Denver, CO

Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef

Sol Han (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Sol Han

Hometown: New York, NY

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Russell Jackson (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Russell Jackson

Hometown: New York, NY

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Beverly Kim (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Beverly Kim

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef

Buddha Lo (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Buddha Lo

Hometown: New York, NY

Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef

Chris Morgan (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Chris Morgan

Hometown: McLean, VA

Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef

Matt Peters (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Matt Peters

Hometown: Austin, TX

Accolade: Bocuse D’Or Gold Medalist

Malyna Si (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Malyna Si

Hometown: Jackson, WY

Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef

Cara Stadler (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Cara Stadler

Hometown: Madison, CT

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Philip Tessier (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Philip Tessier

Hometown: Napa, CA

Accolade: Bocuse D’Or Silver Medalist

Emily Yuen (Jackie Brown/CBS)

Emily Yuen

Hometown: New York, NY

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Josh Silberman serves as showrunner for “America’s Culinary Cup.” The competition series is produced by Lakshmi for Delicious Entertainment and Susan Rovner for Aha Studios.

Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

