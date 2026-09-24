‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Winner Revealed: Who Took Home the $1 Million Prize?

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“America’s Got Talent” has found the winner for its 21st Season.

After a two-night finale filled with performances from the season’s 10 finalists as well as a handful of special guests, the NBC competition show crowned its Season 21 winner as musician Nene Royal. The newly crowned winner will take home the grand prize of $1 million.

In addition to Royal, the 10 finalists included animal act Acro Canine Crew, dance group Come Here, magician Geno Ploeger, magic group Hundred Fingers, singer Lai Noelle, animal act Olivia Befus, laser dance group Royal Lasers, performance group Unitree Robotics and aerial performer Veronika Goroshkova.

For the finale, the “America’s Got Talent” judging panel – which includes Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Mel B — was joined by YouTuber, musician and boxer KSI.

Mandel surprised third-place Hundred Fingers with a promise to take the group to Las Vegas and produce their show. “I’ll pay for it,” he said after their results were revealed.

Over the course of the two-night finale, several special performers took the stage, including Linkin Park, who performed their hit single “The Emptiness Machine,” as well as Josh Groban, who performed “Skyfall” off his album “Cinematic.”

Other special guests and performers included Trisha Paytas, Lele Pons, Taylen Biggs, Rei Ami, Steve Aoki, Chloe Flower, Bruce Buffer and “AGT” alumni Mat Franco and Jessica Sanchez. Sanchez won Season 20, and performed one of her original songs.

Paytas took the stage to try out the wide-ranging talents represented by this installment’s finalists while Flower performed her new release “Winter.” And Buffer kicked off Tuesday evening with a high-powered introduction.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent,” which is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell executive produces alongside Sam Donnelly and Natasha Brugler.