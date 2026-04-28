‘Apex’ Debuts Atop Netflix’s Film List With 38.2 Million Views

Charlize Theron’s “Apex” scored an impressive debut on Netflix that boosted the action flick to the top of Netflix’s most-watched film list for the week.

“Apex” tallied 38.2 million views on Netflix during the week of April 20, landing as the top movie on the English-language film list outpacing “180,” which landed as the week’s No. 2 film with 17.5 million views, as well as “Roommates,” which scored 12.1 million views in its second week on the streamer.

It was a relatively strong week for movies, with “Thrash” taking the No. 4 spot on the film list with 9.6 million views, while “Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill” scored 4.5 million views in fifth place, coming in ahead of longtime favorite and top 10 regular “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Debuting on the TV side was “Running Point” Season 2, which came in the No. 2 spot on the English-language TV list with 5.3 million views. For comparison, “Running Point” Season 1 debuted to 9.3 million views in its first week on Netflix in February 2025.

The debut of “Running Point” Season 2 was outpaced, however, by psychological thriller series “Unchosen,” which scored 10.4 million views in its first week, landing atop the Netflix TV list.

Notably, “Beef” Season 2 scored 4.1 million views in its second week on the streamer, rising above its debut viewership of 2.4 million last week, which landed the installment as the No. 10 most-watched TV show last week. This week, however, “Beef” Season 2 soared up to the No. 3 spot on both the global and U.S. TV list.

Behind “Beef” was the April 20 edition of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, which came in as the No. 4 most-watched TV program of the week. Limited series “Hulk Hogan: Real American” came next in fifth place with 3 million views while “Salish & Jordan Matter” and “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” took the No. 6 and 7 spots, respectively, with 2.9 million views and 2.8 million views.